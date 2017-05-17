AXON to showcase SMART DVB transport stream monitoring at ANGACOM 2017

Axon Digital Design, a leading international supplier of broadcast network infrastructure solutions, will exhibit at this year’s ANGACOM, May 30 – June 1 (stand G75).



Axon will showcase SMART DVB, its platform for live MPEG-2 and DVB transport stream reporting. Launched last year, SMART DVB is a complete suite of tools to monitor, report and analyse live MPEG-2 and DVB transport streams. Powerful and versatile, the SMART DVB suite enables owners and operators to ensure health, conformity and quality across the digital distribution chain and to drive performance at the highest level. Visitors to Axon’s stand at the show will see how leading organizations such as Arqiva, M7, SES-ASTRA, NPO/BVN and NEP are already successfully using SMART to monitor and analyse the quality of their DVB operations and boost performance.



At the show Axon will unveil the SMART XL-series, which can manage all probing tasks for multiple streams with a full-blown multi-viewer and additional I/O.



Axon’s ANGACOM line-up includes its ever popular Cerebrum control and monitoring software, which is fast becoming the control solution for choice for mobile production, news and studio live production, master control and remote production. The latest version of Cerebrum is more flexible and open than ever before because it now supports products from Evertz, AJA, AXIA, Allen & Heath, Panasonic, Ross, Yamaha, Rohde & Schwartz, Quintech and Black Magic. This makes it even simpler to monitor and control multiple devices on one easy-to-use interface.



To learn more about the Axon product range or to make an appointment at ANGACOM, please contact the Axon team (info@axon.tv).

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing, monitoring & control and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.