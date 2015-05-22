AXON On Show At Expo Cine Video Television 2015

At Expo Cine Video Television 2015 (Mexico City, 16-19 June), broadcast infrastructure specialist Axon Digital Design will demonstrate its large product portfolio through its channel partners Comtelsat (stand B4) and Sistemas Digitales (stand D12).

Live video over Ethernet: Neuron

During the show the practical applications of AVB will be shown through Axon’s award-wining Neuron product range. Neuron enables real-time (live) uncompressed video (including 4K) and audio over Ethernet at an extreme low latency (2ms) using IT-based infrastructure parts - changing the way video and/or audio live production infrastructures are built. By

Optimum transport performance: SMART DVB

SMART DVB is a complete suite of tools to monitor, report and analyze live MPEG-2 and DVB transport streams. The SMART DVB suite enables owners and operators to ensure health, conformity and quality across the digital distribution chain and to drive performance at the highest level.

Monitoring & control: Cerebrum

Flexibility is essential in today’s broadcast environment, so where standard software delivers either the control or monitoring of broadcast devices, Cerebrum combines both applications. It delivers a customizable control and monitoring interface for a wide range of devices from different manufacturers - including routers, production switchers, servers, receiver decoders, multi-viewers and waveform monitors - using either SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) or third party protocols.

Live applications: SynMC

Also demonstrated is the Synapse-based Master Control solution SynMC. The system provides the ability to scale Master Control operations, as and when is needed, which is crucial in today’s rapidly evolving media landscape.

To make an appointment with Axon at Expo Cine Video Television, contact Alfredo Cabrera, Sales Director for South America (alfredo.cabrera@axon.tv).

-ends-

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.