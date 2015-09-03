Axon Launches TIDE, A Multi-Format Processing Platform for Live Video Contribution, Distribution And Streaming.

Axon Digital Design, leading supplier of broadcast network infrastructure products and solutions, today announced the launch of TIDE, a new high-performance multi-codec, multi-format, modular processing platform for the contribution and distribution of live video. The platform will be unveiled at IBC 2015.

Developed for network service providers, news organisations, programme distributors and bouquet providers, the new TIDE series provides high-quality reliable contribution and live streaming using whatever medium is available. Offering an extensive modular range, it can process live broadcast quality signals, perform HD and SD video encoding and decoding (MPEG2 and H264), Conditional Access or BISS scrambling and descrambling and transport stream (re)multiplexing for a wide range of applications, from contribution to channel back-up – over satellite, microwave, 3G/4G/5G mobile networks, managed IP networks and the open internet.

The TIDE platform features the Reliable Real-time Transport Protocol (R2TP), which manages and improves the bandwidth usage ratio to deliver reliable streaming over the open internet and public networks. This enables organisations to cost-effectively manage the streaming of live events, ad-hoc connections and back-up distribution.

With a range of 15 modules, TIDE provides all the functionality that is required to set up a connection in any situation. It comprises satellite and terrestrial reception modules, high performance multi-channel encoder and decoder modules and a set of MPEG Transport Stream I/O modules via IP and ASI. A descrambling unit with space for four Common Interface Conditional Access descrambling units completes the range.

TIDE also offers flexibility, ultra-low latency encoding, faster than real time file-transfer and modular high density – all within a 1RU 19” frame with six slots. Based on a compact PCI architecture with power redundancy and hot swap functions, the modules can be replaced without switching off power or affecting other modules - a feature that is key to the system’s easy setup, expansion, and maintenance. As with all Axon’s modular solutions, it offers performance whilst saving space and reducing energy consumption.

Axon will also preview at IBC the new TIDE LiveCastPro (LCP), a robust and light-weight mobile video uplink system that can be mounted on the back of any ENG camera. The system also makes use of TIDE’s R2TP protocol to deliver high quality pictures efficiently, reliably and cost-effectively. It utilizes all available IP networks, bonding them together to create a high quality link for video and audio transmission, making it ideal for digital newsgathering, multicasting and live-cast streaming. LiveCastPro also features a high quality recording function and using the R2TP protocol provides a fast and reliable transfer of high-quality video files back to base using any IP network that is available.

All TIDE elements feature a built-in web-based control user interface, but when configured for large deployments, the modules can also be monitored and controlled by Axon’s Cerebrum software platform - helping to provide a seamless, efficient workflow for optimum performance.

“TIDE provides a high-performance cost-effective platform for streaming from live events, for news contribution, studio interconnection, and the backup of satellite broadcast,” said Jan Eveleen, Axon’s CEO. “This launch, together with the roll-out of our SMART DVB transport stream monitoring solution earlier this year, reflects our strategy to deliver effective solutions that address the needs of today’s broadcasters and content providers as they evolve and adapt to IP environments.”

Axon will be unveiling the TIDE series and showcasing its complete range of signal processing, Cerebrum advanced control and monitoring and DVB transport stream monitoring solutions at IBC 2015 11-15 September on Stand 10.A21 and B21.

- ends -

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.