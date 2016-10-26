Axon Digital Appoints Richard Collins as Business Development Manager

Axon Digital Design, a global leader in broadcast network infrastructure products and solutions, has today announced the appointment of Richard Collins as Business Development Manager for Germany.

Richard joins Axon from Cinegy GmbH where he has held various international and technical sales roles. He has experience in managing national and international accounts with expertise in partner development.

“We feel Germany is an important broadcast market,” says Mina van de Pol, Axon’s Sales Director Continental Europe, to whom Richard will report. “It’s really important to have a locally based person whom is dedicated to the German market and fully available to support the Axon partners and clients. We look forward to welcoming Richard into our hard-working international team”.

“Axon’s infrastructure solutions are at the heart of broadcast systems across the world,” says Collins. “With the move to 4K and IP, it is an exciting time to join the company and to help clients gain competitive advantage from emerging technologies.”

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.