Axon Appoints Mina van de Pol as Sales Director Western Europe

Axon Digital Design, a global leader in broadcast network infrastructure products and solutions has announced the appointment of Mina van de Pol as Sales Director Western Europe. She brings more than two decades of experience to this newly created role, with a strong track record of growth and organisational development.

Mina has a vast experience in sales roles in technology-driven companies including Digigram and Philips 3D Solutions. Based at the company’s headquarters in the Netherlands and reporting directly to Harry Kanters, Axon's VP of Sales, she will lead the Western European sales team and will have direct involvement with customer accounts across Scandinavia and Southern Europe.

“Mina brings sales and broadcast industry experience into our team combined with drive and enthusiasm that fits our ‘heart of broadcast’ DNA,” commented Harry Kanters, Director of Marketing & Sales at Axon. “With our expanded team, we will continue to build awareness and adoption of our broad range of network products and further scale our European operations to support continued growth.”

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.