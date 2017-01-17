Axon 30th anniversary celebrated with IP products at BVE 2017

Axon Digital Design, which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary as a broadcast infrastructure specialist, is attending BVE with a range of IP products and production tools that are designed to help broadcasters deal with the challenges of the move to IP.

As broadcasters and manufacturers look to the future, there is no doubt that IP will become the backbone of our industry because, with protocol enhancements, it will prove more convenient, more flexible and eventually cheaper than SDI. But in the meantime, until those benefits can be easily delivered, Axon’s strategy remains both customer-focused and pragmatic. Format-agnostic, the company is committed to delivering the products and hybrid/bridge solutions that are needed as broadcasters move from SDI to IP. At the same time, it is also working on the next generation of products where Ethernet is the default interface.

With this in mind, Axon is using the BVE platform to unveil the NIO440, an 8-channel bi-directional Ethernet/SDI bridge. Due to its highly flexible architecture, the NIO440 can help customers move to an IP based infrastructure with compatibility of all possible current and future standards. At present, the card is compatible with both AVB/TSN and s2022. Future standards like VSF-TR03/TR04 - and of course SMPTE-2059 - are also within its capability and compatibility will be achieved by future software upgrades.

The NIO440 provides the bridge from 3G/HD-SDI to uncompressed Ethernet video transport and de-centralized routing. It can be used as a point to point video/audio/data connection (using standard fiber-optic cables or SMPTE camera cables, avoiding CWDM infrastructures and cost) and it provides point to multi-point routing and distribution using IT switches.

Axon will also present its new SynView Multiview solution, which is capable of handling both 4K and any IP video formats. SynView is ideal for a wide range of applications and from small to extremely large monitoring walls, and is ready for the future because it can support whatever video transport mechanism the industry chooses to adopt.

Two basic models are available, each in two versions (SDI I/O or Ethernet I/O). These versions can be mixed and matched to build a hybrid multiviewer with up to hundreds of inputs and eight 1080p heads (on SDI) or two heads with UHD/4K resolution. Multiple connector panels will be available to allow for different I/O configurations. Compared to earlier systems, SynView’s feature-set has been significantly enhanced, with double the amount of inputs, eight times the amount of outputs (heads), UHD/4K/60Hz output resolution on display outputs and a 6-fold increase of processing power. The system can now scale, position, de-embed, overlay and process 8 video channels.

Axon will highlight its ongoing work on 4K and IP by representing Utah Scientific routers that deliver SDI (including UHD) and S2022 content.

Axon’s BVE line up will also include its Cerebrum control and monitoring software, which is fast becoming the control solution for choice for mobile production, news and studio live production, master control and remote production. At BVE, Axon will launch its most open and flexible version of Cerebrum, which supports products from Everzt, AJA, AXIA, Allen & Heath, Panasonic, Ross, Yamaha, Rohde & Schwartz, Quintech and Black Magic. This makes it even simpler to monitor and control multiple devices on one easy-to-use interface.

Finally, BVE 2017 will provide Axon with the ideal opportunity to launch AZilPix Studio.One in the UK. This virtual camera system, which is designed for live video capture and streaming, employs cost-effective, ultra-high resolution cameras with wide angle and/or fish eye lenses, thus allowing content producers to capture every aspect of a live event from multiple angles. The system is designed to integrate into a traditional or IP broadcast environment and blend seamlessly with Virtual Reality video production, making it ideal for remote internet or broadcast live productions such as music concerts, sports events, church services and conferences. Axon has created an interface for AZilPix Studio.One that enables the system’s cameras to link to its Cerebrum control and monitoring software.

“As Axon’s business in the UK continues to grow, with the valued support of major broadcasters and media providers such as Sky, BBC, BT Sport, F1, Arena and CTV, we’re delighted to kick-off our 30th anniversary celebrations at BVE in London. It’s a chance for us to thank our customers and partners and to showcase an exciting product line-up that will delivers today and addresses the challenges ahead,” says Axon’s CEO Jan Eveleens.

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit www.axon.tv.