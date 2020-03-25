AVIWEST Unveils New RACK Series Video Encoders for Live Contribution and Remote/At-Home Production

Featuring Double-Emmy-Awarded SST Technology in a Compact Design, the New RACK Series Significantly Expands Broadcast Capacities

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France — March 25, 2020 — AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced its new RACK Series, the next generation of the company's video contribution encoder set to be released this summer. By integrating a best-in-class hardware H.265/HEVC encoder as well as an H.264/AVC encoder into a compact platform, the RACK Series is designed for space-constrained live production, including contribution applications and multicamera remote/at-home productions.

"As broadcasters aim to deliver superior-quality video content for live events, data costs are spiraling out of control," said Samuel Fleischhacker, senior product manager at AVIWEST. "The RACK Series features a next-generation encoder that is extremely powerful, significantly reducing the bit rates typically associated with broadcasting high-quality video in real time over bonded cellular and the public internet."

The RACK Series is designed to be deployed in fixed locations and directly connected on wired IP networks, offering a real cost-effective alternative to satellite or fiber. In addition, the RACK Series can be used on vans or trucks and connected to a roof-mounted AVIWEST QUAD CellLink 3G/4G antenna or KA satellite transmitter, enabling video broadcast from any location around the world, even in the midst of unpredictable and unmanaged network conditions.

Equipped with a user-friendly, intuitive touch screen, the unit supports multiple operational modes including live, record, live and record, file forward, and data hot spot for high-speed internet connectivity. All of these operations are possible in only two taps on the touch screen. The brand-new RACK Series also features a SIP-based intercom to simplify communications between the master control room on the broadcaster premises and remote operators in the field. Another key benefit of the RACK hybrid encoder is its video return function. In less than one second, it enables remote crews to receive the on-air feed from the studio, receive teleprompting information, and ensure the live stream is being delivered properly.

With its 1-U half rack form factor, the product reduces costs and space requirements, making it perfect for sports and entertainment live video production and other remote integration or at-home production use cases. The device can synchronously backhaul multiple live feeds with perfect genlock and lip sync across multiple cameras.

The RACK Series embeds a high-performance full HD encoder to reach low bit rates at subsecond latency without comprising on video quality. Powered by the double-award-winning SST technology (Safe Streams Transport), the RACK encoder offers ultra-reliable transmission on any network, thanks to an intelligent IP-bonding stack that aggregates all available bandwidth without needing to stop a live transmission, even as connections are added or dropped.

Ultimately, the RACK Series helps video production crews to expand their live coverage capabilities and create enthralling live stories.

AVIWEST is dedicated to helping its customers respond to present and future live video production and contribution challenges by providing them with cost-effective and reliable systems that guarantee exceptional video quality from any location around the world. Its complete ecosystem comprises a full range of mobile devices, from smartphone live video applications to industry-leading video transmitters and encoders, transceiver, and decoder platforms as well as a cloud-based management system with live video added value services.

Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, Western France, AVIWEST supports broadcasters and other video professionals worldwide through international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries.

