AVIWEST Transforms Live Newsgathering With New DMNG Laptop

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France -- April 7, 2016 -- At the 2016 NAB Show, booth SU7510, AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, will launch the DMNG Laptop, a powerful newsgathering application compatible with Apple(R) MacBook Pro(R). By integrating an H.264/AVC and H.265/HEVC encoder into a MacBook Pro, journalists' preferred computer platform for video editing, the DMNG Laptop reduces the amount of equipment required for newsgathering and improves broadcast video quality, enabling high-quality streaming. Using this laptop solution, broadcasters can deliver superior video quality in the most efficient and affordable manner possible.

"Broadcasters today need to minimize the amount of equipment they're carrying in the field and encode video in a way that enables crystal-clear streaming, without any latency," said Erwan Gasc, CEO, AVIWEST. "Our new DMNG Laptop application resolves these common challenges, allowing broadcasters to stay ahead of the competition by getting live videos and recordings on-air quicker than ever, with better video quality."

With the DMNG Laptop, broadcasters can receive video content from a wide range of video sources, including the built-in camera and external SDI/HDMI cameras. The DMNG Laptop offers an intuitive GUI that makes it easy to manage various content delivery profiles, providing support for a variety of broadcast use cases, including live streaming, file transfer via various networks (e.g., wireless, cellular, satellite, LAN/WAN, public internet), and storage.

By detecting and bonding together multiple IP network interfaces, the DMNG Laptop enables users to take advantage of every IP network in their immediate area as they become available. AVIWEST SafeStreams(R) technology assures the delivery of live transmissions even in the midst of unpredictable cellular network conditions. This allows mobile journalists to stream high-quality video over unmanaged networks with minimum delay.

The DMNG Laptop is an essential component in AVIWEST's complete range of digital mobile newsgathering products designed to simplify the capture and broadcast of live 4K, HD, or SD video over multiple unmanaged IP networks, including bonded 4G/3G cellular, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite links. Offering seamless integration with the company's DMNG Manager and DMNG StreamHub receiver, decoder, and distribution platform, the DMNG Laptop transforms the way that journalists conduct live interviews, enabling flawless HEVC encoding and high-quality video delivery.

More information on AVIWEST and its products is available at www.aviwest.com.

# # #

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is a global provider of video contribution systems for live streaming over bonded 3G/4G cellular and satellite networks. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, AVIWEST offers broadcasters cost-effective, reliable, and mobile video solutions specifically designed to respond to the challenges of remote live newsgathering. The company's flagship digital mobile newsgathering solution has been chosen by tier-one broadcasters in more than 80 countries for breaking news and live events coverage.

Photo Link:www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-DMNGLaptop.png

Photo Caption: AVIWEST DMNG Laptop Screenshot

Visit AVIWEST at the 2016 NAB Show, Booth SU7510



Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=AVIWEST%20Transforms%20Live%20News...

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.