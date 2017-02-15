AVIWEST Solutions Simplify Coverage of the U.S. Election for BBC Panorama

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France -- Feb. 15, 2017 -- AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Panorama team, deployed several AVIWEST DMNG PRO180 transmitter units and DMNG StreamHub receiver platforms for its coverage of the U.S. presidential election last November. BBC Panorama produces current affairs programs, featuring interviews and investigative reports on a wide variety of subjects. AVIWEST's uplink system streamlined BBC Panorama's distribution of pre-recorded or live proxies over 3G/4G networks from Dallas and Laredo, Texas on the Mexican border, to its facility in the U. K. for post-production.



"The AVIWEST uplink system provides broadcasters with the flexibility required to store and forward video footage over bonded cellular networks," said Ryan Sheppard, support and pre-sales engineer at Sematron, AVIWEST's U.K. distributor. "By enabling easy recording and transferring of footage to the BBC's FTP site via AVIWEST's DMNG StreamHub, the receiver platform dramatically simplified the workflow both in the U.S. and back in London."



With DMNG StreamHub, the BBC Panorama team could remotely control and configure DMNG PRO field units based in the U.S. from a BBC office in London. Initially, BBC Panorama planned to use the DMNG PRO transmitters for their store and forward features. However, once at the heart of the action, the transmitters were also used for live coverage, allowing BBC Panorama to utilize the footage for use within their program trailer, prior to the airing of the documentary a week after the election.



"The AVIWEST bonding capability, its flexibility, and efficiency allow a simplified workflow, which is key for broadcasters like the BBC," said Florian Kolmer, sales and business development at AVIWEST. "The DMNG PRO180 is a versatile and portable solution that enables TV channels and remote journalists to be even more reactive on the ground as well as deliver news coverage with speed and agility. Moreover, we want to thank our U.S. master distributor VidOvation for deploying the DMNG PRO system and for providing local support and service to all AVIWEST customers, with technical expertise through all stages of each project."



AVIWEST is a global provider of video contribution systems for live streaming over bonded 3G/4G cellular and satellite networks. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, AVIWEST offers broadcasters cost-effective, reliable, and mobile video solutions specifically designed to respond to the challenges of remote live newsgathering. The company's flagship digital mobile newsgathering solution has been chosen by tier-one broadcasters in more than 80 countries for breaking news and live events coverage.



