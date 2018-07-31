AVIWEST Responds to Growth With New Sales and Support Office in North America

New Office Enables AVIWEST to Provide Superior Live IP Video Transmission Solutions and Rental Services to the North American Broadcast Market

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France— July 31, 2018 — AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that it has opened a new sales and services support office in New York to further augment the company’s growing business in the United States. The new office enables AVIWEST to quickly respond to immediate presales, sales, and service support needs for regional customers with live broadcast operations.

“Opening up a new office in the United States strategically aligns with our long-term business goals and technology development roadmap, enabling us to fulfill the current and future market needs for advanced live IP video solutions,” said Erwan Gasc, CEO, AVIWEST. “The company’s local presence in America, immediate services support, and faster after-sales services also benefit AVIWEST’s local distributors, resellers, and channel partners.

With an expanded presence in North America, we have a great opportunity to explore new business models, such as rental services, for international news agencies.

AVIWEST’s live IP video transmission solutions enable broadcasters and video professionals to capture and deliver live UHD, HD, or SD video over multiple networks, including bonded 3G/4G cellular wireless, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite. Offering seamless integration into existing workflows and headends, extremely low power consumption, and unparalleled mobility, AVIWEST systems are used in more than 80 countries by Tier One broadcasters for breaking news and live events coverage.

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is dedicated to helping its customers respond to present and future live video production and contribution challenges by providing them with cost-effective and reliable systems that guarantee exceptional video quality from any location around the world. Its complete ecosystem comprises a full range of mobile devices, from smartphone live video applications to industry-leading video transmitters and encoders, transceiver and decoder platforms as well as a cloud-based management system with live video added value services.

Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, Western France, AVIWEST supports broadcasters and other video professionals worldwide through international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries.

