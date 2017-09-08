AVIWEST Improves Live Video Remote Production With the AIR320

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France -- Sept. 8, 2017 -- AVIWEST, a global provider of live IP video solutions, today announced the AIR320, a powerful and ultra-lightweight video uplink system that will be available in Q4 and on display at IBC2017, Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam. By integrating best-in-class H.265/HEVC and H.264/AVC hardware encoders into a portable solution, the brand-new AIR320 enables broadcasters and video producers to stream live interviews and events seamlessly, and store and forward recorded content even in the midst of unpredictable and unmanaged network conditions.



"Our top-notch R&D team has developed the AIR series with the same high level of technical expectations already present in AVIWEST's flagship PRO transmitters. Featuring a large panel of interfaces and functionality, the AIR320 is the perfect tool for on-the-go video professionals that need lightweight, portable, and versatile video solutions," said Ronan Poullaouec, CTO at AVIWEST. "The high-end AIR320 will transform the way that journalists conduct live interviews, enabling flawless HEVC encoding and exceptional video quality delivery."



The AIR320 features an ultra-compact and portable design with up to four cellular connections, including 3G/4G internal modems with high-efficiency custom antenna arrays and two USB 3.0 ports, plus a built-in Wi-Fi modem. The system's internal battery enables video professionals to use the system for up to three hours, allowing them to stay ahead of the competition by getting superior-quality live videos and recordings on air quicker than ever.



By detecting and bonding together multiple IP network interfaces, the AIR320 enables users to take advantage of every IP network in their immediate area as they become available. AVIWEST SafeStreams(R) technology assures the delivery of live transmissions over unmanaged networks with minimum delay, allowing mobile journalists to stream high-quality video from any location around the world.



Fully integrated with the AVIWEST's Manager system and StreamHub transceivers, the AIR320 is an essential component in AVIWEST's complete DMNG product range designed to simplify the capture and broadcast of live HD and SD video over multiple unmanaged IP networks, including bonded 4G/3G cellular, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite links.



AVIWEST is dedicated to helping its customers respond to present and future live video production and contribution challenges by providing them with cost-effective and reliable systems that guarantee exceptional video quality from any location around the world. Its complete ecosystem comprises a full range of mobile devices, from smartphone live video applications to industry-leading video transmitters and encoders, transceiver, and decoder platforms as well as a cloud-based management system with live video added value services.



Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, Western France, AVIWEST supports broadcasters and other video professionals worldwide through international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries.



