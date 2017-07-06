AVIWEST IBC2017 Exhibitor Preview

AVIWEST, a leading provider of live video contribution and primary distribution systems over bonded cellular and unmanaged IP networks, is exhibiting at IBC2017 in Amsterdam to showcase the latest developments for its digital mobile newsgathering ecosystem.



Sept. 15-19

Amsterdam

AVIWEST -- Stand 2.B31



Key Product Updates



New Uplink System Revolutionizes Live Video Remote Production

A key highlight at IBC2017 will be the transition to the HEVC video compression standard. AVIWEST's live IP video solutions support HEVC, allowing broadcasters to deliver superior video quality at lower bit rates.



At IBC2017, AVIWEST will showcase AIR300 and AIR320, the two first products in its AIR series of high-end, powerful, and ultra-lightweight video uplink systems. Integrating best-in-class H.265/HEVC hardware encoders, the series enables flawless HD and SD encoding and exceptional video quality delivery.



Featuring up to four cellular connections, an internal Wi-Fi modem, internal battery, and AVIWEST's SafeStreams(R) technology, the AIR series allows broadcasters to seamlessly stream live videos and store and forward recorded content even during unpredictable and unmanaged network conditions.



This new transmitter series is the perfect tool for on-the-go video professionals who need lightweight, portable, and versatile video solutions.



State-of-the-Art 4K and Multi-HD Video Encoding and Distribution

AVIWEST's HE4000 4K Ultra HD (UHD) HEVC live encoder is ideal for real-time delivery of live UHD or HD content over unmanaged IP networks. The compact, half 1-RU encoder combines 10-bit and 4:2:2 HEVC encoding with the latest generation of SafeStreams(R) technology for delivery of live video content over IP at low latencies and bit rates.



The HE4000 will be demonstrated with the latest version of the StreamHub transceiver and decoder platform, offering integrated 4K UHD HEVC recording and decoding functions.



Advanced Cloud-Based Live Video Contribution

AVIWEST's live IP contribution system includes the StreamHub transceiver and the Manager management system. The system operates in virtualized mode to deliver all the economic benefits of the cloud without compromising the performance required by today's media environments.



The extended capabilities of AVIWEST's cloud solution will be showcased at IBC2017. By supporting both point-to-point and point-to-multipoint distribution scenarios, the platform offers broadcasters the flexibility they need to stream live video content to any CDN and streaming platform, such as Facebook Live or YouTube. The platform includes a powerful SIP-based IFB application, providing broadcasters with an efficient way to coordinate with their crew during news or live event broadcasts via audio conferences or one-to-one conversation. On the field, eligible AVIWEST devices are connected to the Manager in just seconds, and conferences can be started without having to configure anything.



Innovative Mobile Journalism (MOJO) Solutions

AVIWEST has enhanced its industry-leading Mobile Journalism (MOJO) solution, which includes the Laptop MacBook(R) application and the APP iOS and Android(TM) applications. The new version of the APP smartphone application for live streaming, store, and forward of high-quality video features an optimized interface, advanced camera settings (e.g., focus, exposure, white balance), dynamic resolution, and video-quality improvements, with the capability to transmit video over bonded 3G/4G and Wi-Fi connections in just seconds.



DMNG PRO Series Extended With the New DMNG PRO180+

AVIWEST's popular PRO video uplink series has been extended with the new PRO180+. PRO180+ supports most of the cellular networks deployed in the world, including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and most of Asia. The versatility of this version gives broadcasters and video professionals the flexibility to travel everywhere in the world with a single unit without needing to replace its internal or external cellular modems.



Company Overview:



About AVIWEST

AVIWEST is dedicated to helping its customers respond to present and future live video production and contribution challenges by providing them with cost-effective and reliable systems that guarantee exceptional video quality from any location around the world. Its complete ecosystem comprises a full range of mobile devices, from smartphone live video applications to industry-leading video transmitters and encoders, transceiver and decoder platforms, as well as a cloud-based management system with live video added value services.



Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, Western France, AVIWEST supports broadcasters and other video professionals worldwide through international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



