AVIWEST at IBC2016

IBC2016 Exhibitor Preview

Sept. 9-13

Amsterdam

AVIWEST -- Stand 2.A29

At IBC2016, AVIWEST will demonstrate the latest enhancements to its live video contribution and distribution systems. AVIWEST's advanced live video contribution platform enables broadcasters to capture and broadcast live 4K, HD, or SD video over multiple unmanaged IP networks, including bonded 4G/3G cellular, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite links.

Key Product Updates

NEW Version of DMNG APP

At IBC2016, AVIWEST will demonstrate a new version of its DMNG APP, featuring an optimized interface, advanced camera settings (e.g., focus, exposure, white balance), dynamic resolution, and video quality improvements.

The DMNG APP is now available as an SDK, allowing broadcasters to develop a personalized application that is based on AVIWEST technology and fully integrated into the AVIWEST ecosystem.

NEW HE4000 Encoder

AVIWEST's HE4000 contribution and distribution video encoder supports HEVC compression to optimize the distribution of SD, HD, and 4K content over unmanaged networks such as the public internet.

The HE4000 implements a best-in-class HEVC/H.265 video encoder, allowing broadcasters to deliver the same visual quality as H.264/AVC at 50 percent of the bitrate, up to 4K resolution. Thanks to AVIWEST's SafeStreams® technology, which implements an intelligent IP bonding stack, and powerful contribution network protocols, such as the H-ARQ (Hybrid Automatic Repeat Request) mechanism, the HE4000 assures the delivery of live video even in the midst of unpredictable and unmanaged network conditions, enabling broadcasters to provide seamless news and sports coverage from any location around the world. By combining HEVC encoding and AVIWEST's SafeStreams contribution technology, the HE4000 dramatically reduces bandwidth costs while guaranteeing superior video quality.

NEW Enhancements to DMNG Laptop

The DMNG Laptop is a powerful newsgathering tool that combines an H.264/AVC and H.265/HEVC encoder in an Apple MacBook Pro® to enable high-quality streaming. Using the DMNG Laptop, broadcasters can receive video content from a wide range of video sources, including webcams and external SDI/HDMI cameras. The laptop application features an intuitive GUI that makes it easy to manage various content delivery profiles (e.g., BGAN, cellular, ADSL, etc.), providing support for a variety of broadcast applications, including live streaming, file transfer via various networks (e.g., wireless, cellular, satellite, LAN/WAN, public internet), and storage. By detecting and bonding together multiple IP network interfaces, the DMNG Laptop enables broadcasters to take advantage of every IP network in their immediate area as they become available.

NEW Version of DMNG Manager With Video Grid and Statistics View

At IBC2016, AVIWEST will showcase two major evolutions of the DMNG Manager: video grid and statistics capabilities. AVIWEST's DMNG Manager enables broadcasters and video professionals to monitor and manage an entire fleet of DMNG equipment.

The DMNG Manager provides broadcasters with a video thumbnail of each feed coming from the field units or from any standard IP video source. When arranged in a grid-view, these thumbnails ease system resource allocation by helping operators route the video streams to one or multiple receiver outputs or CDNs, with simple drag and drop.

Additionally, a new statistics feature for the DMNG Manager supplies broadcasters with essential information such as SIM card consumption and bandwidth statistics.

NEW Features for DMNG StreamHub

At IBC2016, AVIWEST will demonstrate the latest version of its DMNG StreamHub receiver, decoder, and distribution platform, including 4K UHD H.265/HEVC decoding and recording functions. The DMNG StreamHub supports a rich set of input IP protocols, enabling reception of up to 16 concurrent incoming streams from remote AVIWEST DMNG PRO transmitters, DMNG smartphone applications, or third-party systems such as IP cameras. Leveraging the platform's four SDI outputs with a genlock input, broadcasters can decode up to four videos simultaneously.

Multiple input and output streaming protocols (e.g., RTMP, RTSP/RTP, HLS, TS/IP, AVIWEST SafeStreams) are supported on the DMNG StreamHub, allowing video content to be freely distributed over any IP network. Up to 16 IP outputs can be used to enable re-streaming of video content over LAN or WAN to CDNs, media servers, streaming platforms, IRDs, and interconnect with other DMNG StreamHubs.

Designed to fit customers' unique needs and headend constraints, the DMNG StreamHub application can be hosted on a 1RU or 2RU server platform with various software configurations. The DMNG StreamHub also operates in virtualized mode to deliver all of the economic benefits of the cloud without compromising the performance required by today's media environments.

DMNG PRO Video Uplink System

AVIWEST will demonstrate the latest version of its popular DMNG PRO video uplink system at IBC2016. The new software upgrade provides broadcasters with a wide range of benefits, including the ability to deliver higher bit-rate and sub-second latency.

Featuring a compact, lightweight, and portable design, the DMNG PRO series is the world's most advanced 3G/4G video uplink family designed for newsgathering applications. Using the pocket-sized systems, broadcasters can stream live HD video down to the receiver with minimal delay. The DMNG PRO systems include multiple cellular connections, a built-in Wi-Fi modem, and best-in-class H.264 video encoders that speed up newsgathering operations while enabling seamless live news coverage.

Company Overview:

AVIWEST is a global provider of video contribution systems for live streaming over bonded 3G/4G cellular and satellite networks. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, AVIWEST offers broadcasters cost-effective, reliable, and mobile video solutions specifically designed to respond to the challenges of remote live newsgathering. The company's flagship digital mobile newsgathering solution has been chosen by tier-one broadcasters in more than 80 countries for breaking news and live events coverage.

Image Downloads:

www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-DMNGLaptop.png

AVIWEST DMNG Laptop

www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-DMNG-Manager-Grid-View.png

DMNG Manager with Video Grid View

