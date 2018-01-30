AVIWEST — Exhibiting With Sematron, Stand G20

BVE 2018 Exhibitor Preview

At BVE 2018, AVIWEST will demonstrate the latest enhancements to its live video contribution and distribution systems. AVIWEST's advanced video contribution platform enables broadcasters to capture and deliver live 4K, HD, or SD video over multiple unmanaged IP networks, including bonded 4G/3G cellular, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite links.



New Uplink System Sets the Benchmark for On-the-Go Live Video Production

AVIWEST's all-new AIR Series will be a key highlight at BVE. Featuring a powerful, ultra-lightweight design, the video uplink systems are perfect for on-the-go video professionals, providing them with portable, versatile, and affordable solutions.



Integrating best-in-class hardware encoders, the series enables flawless HD and SD encoding and exceptional video quality. Featuring up to four cellular connections, an internal Wi-Fi modem, internal battery, and AVIWEST's SafeStreams® technology, the AIR series allows broadcasters to seamlessly stream live videos and store and forward recorded content, even during unpredictable and unmanaged network conditions.



State-of-the-Art 4K and Multi-HD Video Encoding and Distribution

AVIWEST's HE4000 4K Ultra HD (UHD) HEVC live encoder is ideal for real-time delivery of UHD and HD content over unmanaged IP networks. The compact, half 1-RU encoder combines 10-bit and 4:2:2 HEVC encoding with the latest generation of SafeStreams® technology for delivery of live video content over IP at low latencies and bitrates.



The HE4000 will be demonstrated with the latest version of the StreamHub transceiver and decoder platform, offering integrated 4K UHD HEVC recording and decoding functions.



Mobile Journalism Simplified With MOJOPRO Series

AVIWEST has enhanced its MOJOPRO Series, the industry-leading mobile journalism solution, which is available on mobile devices (iOS and Android™) and MacBook® Pro. It allows video professionals to flawlessly stream live videos, edit video files, and forward recorded content from any location over bonded 3G/4G and Wi-Fi connections in just seconds.



The MOJOPRO app for iOS gives broadcasters a competitive edge by enabling them to stream video content in a matter of seconds. The smartphone app features an optimized interface, advanced camera settings (e.g., focus, exposure, white balance, etc.), dynamic resolution, and video-quality improvements. Easy-to-use video editing features allow remote journalists to create video stories in minutes.



Company Overview:



AVIWEST is dedicated to helping its customers respond to present and future live video production and contribution challenges by providing them with cost-effective and reliable systems that guarantee exceptional video quality from any location around the world. Its complete ecosystem comprises a full range of mobile devices, from smartphone live video applications to industry-leading video transmitters and encoders, transceiver and decoder platforms, as well as a cloud-based management system with live video added value services.



Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, Western France, AVIWEST supports broadcasters and other video professionals worldwide through international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries.



