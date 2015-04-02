AVIWEST Enhances Video Delivery Over Mobile Satellite Through New Collaboration With Hughes

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France -- March 31, 2015 -- AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced a new collaboration with Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the world's leading provider of broadband satellite networks and services, to improve delivery of video signals over Inmarsat's BGAN mobile satellite network. At the 2015 NAB Show, booth SU6716, AVIWEST will demonstrate a fully integrated solution featuring the company's DMNG PRO video uplink system and the Hughes 9211-HDR high data rate BGAN satellite terminal.

"Today's consumers demand crystal-clear video quality on a wide range of devices, which can be a challenging feat for broadcasters when they're covering a breaking news story or live event," said Ronan Poullaouec, CTO of AVIWEST. "By combining our DMNG PRO advanced video uplink system with the Hughes 9211-HDR BGAN satellite terminal, we offer a compact, lightweight, and reliable solution for delivering high-quality video over Inmarsat's BGAN network, enabling broadcasters to effectively meet consumer demand for superior quality of service."

Operating on Inmarsat's BGAN HDR service network, the Hughes 9211-HDR transmits information in real-time over an adaptive channel, allowing the available satellite bit rate to increase above the minimum committed information rate level. This allows the DMNG PRO to compress video content based on the current network conditions to deliver optimal video quality. The integrated solution is ideally suited for environments where there is no Internet connection or poor 3G/4G cellular wireless network connections.

Rugged and lightweight, the Hughes 9211-HDR terminal features a hardened and compact design that makes it easy to use in remote newsgathering environments. Through the BGAN terminal, users can connect to Inmarsat's HDR service at streaming broadband speeds of over 650 kbps to quickly transmit video and other critical data. The 9211-HDR also features built-in, multi-user Wi-Fi access, enabling users to send and receive IP traffic via Ethernet and/or 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, including voice or fax via a standard telephone connection.

"Hughes BGAN satellite terminals offer an optimum balance of high performance, superior quality of service, and low cost, answering the complex needs of today's broadcasters," said Graham Avis, vice president and general manager of Hughes San Diego. "We are proud to collaborate with AVIWEST on this integrated solution, which brings increased flexibility, reliability, ease of use, and impeccable quality to the video delivery world."

AVIWEST's DMNG PRO Series is the world's most advanced 3G/4G video uplink family for newsgathering applications, featuring multiple cellular connections, a built-in Wi-Fi modem, and best-in-class H.264 video encoders, all in a compact, lightweight, and portable design that is perfect for use in the field. The pocket-sized systems have been deployed worldwide by a number of international, national, and local TV channels; video content operators; and news agencies.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (Hughes) is the world's leading provider of satellite broadband for home and office, delivering innovative network technologies, managed services, and solutions for enterprises and governments globally. HughesNet(R) is the #1 high-speed satellite Internet service in the marketplace, with offerings to suit every budget. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 4 million systems to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share. Its products employ global standards approved by the TIA, ETSI and ITU organizations, including IPoS/DVB-S2, RSM-A, and GMR-1. Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations and digital TV solutions. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com.

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is a global provider of video contribution systems for live streaming over bonded 3G/4G cellular and satellite networks. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, AVIWEST offers broadcasters cost-effective, reliable, and mobile video solutions specifically designed to respond to the challenges of remote live newsgathering. The company's flagship digital mobile newsgathering solution has been chosen by tier-1 broadcasters in more than 60 countries for breaking news and live events coverage.

