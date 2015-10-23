AVIWEST CCW 2015 Exhibitor Preview

AVIWEST -- Exhibiting at VidOvation Booth 1442

At CCW 2015, AVIWEST, a global technology provider of hybrid

video contribution systems, will demonstrate the latest enhancements to its Digital Mobile News Gathering (DMNG) system at its U.S. master distributor's booth. Find the AVIWEST team at VidOvation Booth 1442, Nov. 11-12 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City.

AVIWEST's advanced live video contribution platform enables broadcasters to capture and broadcast live HD or SD video over multiple networks, including bonded 3G/4G cellular wireless, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite.

Offering seamless integration into existing workflows and headends, extremely low power consumption, high MTBF, and unparalleled mobility, the DMNG system offers broadcasters a fully integrated and cloud-based solution for breaking news and live events coverage.

Key Product Updates

DMNG PRO180-RA Video Uplink System

At CCW 2015, AVIWEST will highlight a number of new features recently added to the DMNG PRO180-RA video uplink system, including a new IP Bridge functionality allowing broadcasters to establish an IP bridge between the LAN on which the DMNG StreamHub receiver is connected and the IP devices connected over Ethernet to the DMNG PRO. This set-up enables full control of all IP-based products, such as video mixers or PTZ cameras, directly from the DMNG StreamHub site allowing for remote video production on the fly.

The DMNG PRO180-RA features eight 3G/4G internal modems with internal high-efficiency custom antenna array, a built-in Wi-Fi modem, and two best-in-class H.264 video encoders, making it the ideal solution for streaming live HD video with minimal delay. The system can be easily connected to any professional camera and mounted via V-Mount, Gold Mount, or PAG plates.

One of the unique capabilities of the DMNG PRO180-RA system is its ability to automatically detect real-time network capabilities. Through a user-friendly and intuitive touch-screen interface, broadcasters and other video professionals can easily configure and operate the system as well as communicate with the studio through the IFB return channel. In addition, the unit can be controlled by the receiver (i.e., DMNG StreamHub), the management system (i.e., DMNG Manager), the DMNG Remote smartphone application, or any device connected to the unit though the network.

DMNG StreamHub

At CCW 2015, AVIWEST will showcase the latest version of its DMNG StreamHub receiver, decoder, and distribution platform. The DMNG StreamHub supports a rich set of input IP protocols, enabling reception of up to 16 concurrent incoming streams from remote AVIWEST DMNG PRO transmitters, DMNG smartphone applications, or third-party systems such as IP cameras. Leveraging the platform's four SDI outputs with a genlock input, broadcasters can decode up to four videos simultaneously.

The DMNG StreamHub offers support for multiple output streaming protocols (e.g., RTMP, RTSP/RTP, HLS, TS/IP), allowing video content to be freely distributed over virtually any IP network. Up to 32 IP outputs can be utilized to enable re-streaming of video content over LAN or WAN to CDNs, media servers, streaming platforms, IRDs or other DMNG StreamHubs.

Designed to fit customers' unique needs and headend constraints, the DMNG StreamHub application can be hosted on a 1RU or 2RU server platform with various software configurations. The DMNG StreamHub also operates in virtualized mode to deliver all of the economic benefits of the cloud without compromising the performance required by today's media environments.

DMNG Manager

New cloud-based capabilities for AVIWEST's DMNG Manager will be on display at CCW 2015. The DMNG Manager is an innovative server application that enables broadcasters and video professionals to monitor and manage an entire fleet of DMNG equipment including DMNG transmitters, smartphones using the DMNG APP, and DMNG StreamHub receivers.

During the show, AVIWEST will also showcase a new grid view that has been added to the DMNG Manager. This feature provides broadcasters with a video thumbnail of each feed from the field units. When arranged in a grid-view, these thumbnails ease system resource allocation by helping operators route video streams to one or multiple receivers or CDNs with a simple drag and drop.

Company Overview:

AVIWEST is a global provider of video contribution systems for live streaming over bonded 3G/4G cellular and satellite networks. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, AVIWEST offers broadcasters cost-effective, reliable, and mobile video solutions specifically designed to respond to the challenges of remote live newsgathering. The company's flagship digital mobile newsgathering solution has been chosen by tier-one broadcasters in more than 60 countries for breaking news and live events coverage. Call VidOvation or visit http://vidovation.com/aviwest to purchase AVIWEST products in the U.S.

