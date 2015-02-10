AVIWEST CABSAT 2015 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW -- Stand B4, French Pavilion

At CABSAT 2015, AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution uplink systems, will demonstrate new enhancements to its DMNG (Digital Mobile News Gathering) system, including cloud capabilities. Using the advanced live video contribution platform, broadcasters can capture and broadcast live HD or SD video over multiple networks, including bonded 3G/4G cellular wireless, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite. Offering seamless integration into existing workflows and headends, extremely low power consumption, high MTBF, and unparalleled mobility, the DMNG system offers broadcasters a fully integrated and cloud-based solution for breaking news and live events coverage.

Key Product Introductions and Demonstrations

NEW Linux(R)-Based DMNG Studio

At CABSAT 2015, AVIWEST will launch a new version of its DMNG Studio server, which is capable of receiving incoming streams from DMNG video uplink systems as well as IP cameras and other equipment through a variety of formats such as RTP, RTSP, TS over UDP, and RTMP. The new Linux(R)-based DMNG Studio supports multiple output formats and allows for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint video distribution.

By allowing broadcasters to use the DMNG Studio as a central video hub and interface rather than just a receiver, the new DMNG Studio system opens up the possibility of inputting video signals from the studio mixer and streaming to the cloud.

The DMNG Studio is compatible with all AVIWEST live video transmission solutions, including the DMNG PRO series, DMNG RACK180, and the DMNG APP. Through the application's intuitive user interface, users can easily manage a fleet of remote transmitters and dynamically create live broadcast shows by interacting with the remote journalists and selecting the stream to publish on air. The application is available in a variety of configurations to fit customers' unique needs and head-end constraints.

New Cloud Capabilities for DMNG Manager

At CABSAT 2015, AVIWEST will demonstrate new cloud-based capabilities for the DMNG Manager, an innovative server application that enables broadcasters and video professionals to monitor and manage an entire fleet of DMNG equipment including DMNG transmitters, smartphones with the DMNG APP, and DMNG Studio receivers. Through a unified Web-based user interface, which can be installed through either a cloud-based application or a headend solution, operators can easily allocate resources and route live video content for transmission over 3G/4G cellular wireless, WiFi, Ethernet, and satellite networks. The DMNG Manager also includes geolocation capabilities for easy identification of the exact location of each transmission. By dramatically streamlining digital mobile newsgathering operations, the DMNG Manager provides broadcasters and other video professionals with significant time and cost savings.

DMNG APP -- Now Available for Android(TM) and iOS-Based Smartphones

At CABSAT 2015, AVIWEST will showcase the DMNG APP, which turns any smartphone into a live broadcast video camera. Designed with ease of use in mind, the DMNG APP allows any Android(TM) or iOS-based smartphone user to transmit video content in just seconds. Using the DMNG APP, video professionals can stream high-quality, live video content via WiFi and 3G/4G-LTE networks (even bonding both together for higher bandwidth, coverage, and reliability) or transmit prerecorded video files from anywhere in the world to the DMNG Studio receiver. Fully integrated into the DMNG ecosystem, the application can be remotely controlled through AVIWEST's DMNG Manager, enabling organizations to effectively manage a large fleet of smartphones.

DMNG RACK180 Contribution Video Encoder With QUAD Antenna Arrays

Another key highlight at CABSAT 2015 will be AVIWEST's DMNG RACK180, one of the most reliable, affordable, mobile, and flexible solutions for streaming live HD video signals from anywhere in the world. The DMNG RACK180 provides broadcasters with a powerful encoding solution for live newsgathering applications, enabling them to cost-effectively capture and deliver HD video content in real time over multiple networks, including 3G/4G cellular wireless, WiFi, Ethernet, and satellite. The DMNG RACK180 is especially designed to be installed in OB vans, SNGs, or other vehicles such as smaller news satellite cars.

To optimize signal delivery, the DMNG RACK180 provides connections to two AVIWEST QUAD wideband cellular antenna arrays, which offer extra-strong 3G/4G signal resiliency for live video transmission in critical conditions. AVIWEST's QUAD solution combines four high-efficiency wideband antennas operating from 600MHz to 3GHz, and covering all the frequency bands used by 3G and 4G networks worldwide. The QUAD's rugged design makes it perfect for both indoor and outdoor applications.

Company Overview:

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is a global provider of video contribution systems for live streaming over bonded 3G/4G cellular and satellite networks. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, AVIWEST offers broadcasters cost-effective, reliable, and mobile video solutions specifically designed to respond to the challenges of remote live newsgathering. The company's flagship digital mobile newsgathering solution has been chosen by tier-1 broadcasters in more than 60 countries for breaking news and live events coverage.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

IMAGE DOWNLOADS

Photo Links:

www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-DMNGStudio.jpg

Caption: New Linux(R)-Based DMNG Studio

www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-DMNGManager.jpg

Caption: New DMNG Manager With Cloud-Based Capabilities



www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-DMNGApp.jpg

Caption: DMNG APP

www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-DMNGRACK180.jpg

Caption: DMNG RACK180 Contribution Video Encoder