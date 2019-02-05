AVIWEST BVE 2019 Exhibitor Preview

At BVE 2019, AVIWEST will demonstrate the latest enhancements to its live video contribution and distribution systems. AVIWEST's advanced video contribution platform enables broadcasters to capture and deliver live 4K, HD, and SD video over multiple unmanaged IP networks, including bonded 4G/3G cellular, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite links.

First-Class HEVC Remote Field Unit Boosts Video Quality, Reduces Data Consumption

At BVE 2019, AVIWEST will demonstrate its all-new PRO3 Series, which includes an integrated best-in-class H.265/HEVC hardware encoder in the most compact design enclosure available. Using the PRO3, video professionals can seamlessly provide high-quality news and event coverage while supporting the HEVC video standard.

With up to 12 network links (eight cellular modems, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet), a high-efficiency custom antenna array, plus award-winning AVIWEST SafeStreams Technology®, the new PRO3 Series allows broadcasters to deliver better video quality while consuming less data. Providing high versatility, the PRO3 Series is the ideal companion for on-the-go video professionals that need a robust and reliable solution.

New Uplink System Sets the Benchmark for On-the-Go Live Video Production

Featuring a powerful, ultra-lightweight design, the AIR Series is perfect for on-the-move broadcasters, providing them with portable, versatile, and affordable solutions.

Integrating best-in-class hardware encoders, the series enables flawless HD and SD encoding and exceptional video quality. Featuring up to six network links (four cellular modems, one internal Wi-Fi, and one Ethernet), a three-hour internal battery, and AVIWEST's SafeStreams Technology®, the AIR Series allows broadcasters to stream live videos seamlessly and store and forward recorded content — even during unpredictable and unmanaged network conditions.

State-of-the-Art 4K and Multi-HD Video Encoder and Delivery System

AVIWEST's HE4000 4K UHD HEVC live encoder is ideal for real-time delivery of UHD and HD content over unmanaged IP networks. The compact, half 1-RU encoder combines 10-bit and 4:2:2 HEVC encoding with the latest generation of SafeStreams Technology® for delivery of live video content over IP at low latencies and bit rates.

The HE4000 encoder will be shown with the recent QUAD CellLink, an external 3G/4G- LTE cellular transmission solution that embeds four last-generation 3G/4G- LTE cellular modems with their SIM cards. The QUAD CellLink can be mounted on a tripod or directly on the roof of a vehicle. Together, it's the perfect companion for broadcasters that need higher performance and enhanced connection reception in critical conditions for live video transmission over bonded cellular networks. A powerful alternative to traditional satellite or microwave transmissions, AVIWEST's solution reduces the high costs associated with these alternative methods.

Empowering Mobile Journalist Creativity With MOJOPRO Mobile Application

AVIWEST has enhanced its industry-leading MOJOPRO application, a mobile journalism solution available on iOS. MOJOPRO allows video professionals to stream live videos flawlessly, edit video files, and forward recorded content from any location over bonded 3G/4G and Wi-Fi connections in just seconds.

The MOJOPRO app gives broadcasters a competitive edge by enabling them to stream video content in a matter of seconds. The smartphone app includes new features such as an optimized interface, advanced camera settings (e.g., focus, exposure, white balance, etc.), dynamic resolution, and video quality improvements. Easy-to-use video and audio editing features allow remote journalists to create video stories in minutes.

Company Overview:

AVIWEST is dedicated to helping its customers respond to present and future live video production and contribution challenges by providing them with cost-effective and reliable systems that guarantee exceptional video quality from any location around the world. Its complete ecosystem comprises a full range of mobile devices, from smartphone live video applications to industry-leading video transmitters and encoders, transceiver and decoder platforms, as well as a cloud-based management system with live video added-value services.

Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, Western France, AVIWEST supports broadcasters and other video professionals worldwide through international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries.

