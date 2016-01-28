AVIWEST at BVE 2016 Exhibitor Product Preview

AVIWEST -- Exhibiting With Sematron UK Ltd at Hall S1 -- 9, Stand D15

At BVE 2016, AVIWEST, a global technology provider of hybrid video contribution systems, will demonstrate the latest enhancements to its Digital Mobile News Gathering (DMNG) system.

AVIWEST's advanced live video contribution platform enables broadcasters to capture and broadcast live HD or SD video over multiple networks, including bonded 3G/4G cellular wireless, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite.

Offering seamless integration into existing workflows and headends, extremely low power consumption, high MTBF, and unparalleled mobility, the DMNG system offers broadcasters a fully integrated and cloud-based solution for breaking news and live events coverage.

Key Product Updates

NEW Grid View and Statistics for DMNG Manager

At BVE 2016, AVIWEST will showcase new grid view and statistics capabilities for the DMNG Manager. AVIWEST's DMNG Manager is an innovative server application that enables broadcasters and video professionals to monitor and manage an entire fleet of DMNG equipment.

The DMNG Manager provides broadcasters with a video thumbnail of each feed from the field units. When arranged in a grid-view, these thumbnails ease system resource allocation by helping operators to easily route the video streams to one or multiple receivers or CDNs, with simple drag and drop. A new statistics feature for the DMNG Manager supplies broadcasters with essential information such as SIM card consumption.

NEW Software Release for DMNG PRO Video Uplink System

AVIWEST will debut v2.6 of its popular DMNG PRO video uplink system at BVE 2016. The new software upgrade provides broadcasters with a wide range of benefits, including the ability to deliver higher bit rate, lower latency, webcast-resolution video.

Featuring a compact, lightweight, and portable design, the DMNG PRO Series is the world's most advanced 3G/4G video uplink family designed for newsgathering applications. Using the pocket-sized systems, broadcasters can stream live HD video down to the receiver with minimal delay. The DMNG PRO systems include multiple cellular connections, a built-in Wi-Fi modem, and best-in-class H.264 video encoders that speed up newsgathering operations while enabling seamless live news coverage.

NEW DMNG Laptop

At BVE 2016, AVIWEST will give a sneak peek of its new DMNG Laptop. The DMNG Laptop is a powerful newsgathering tool that combines an H.264 and HEVC encoder in an Apple MacBook Pro to enable high-quality streaming. Using the DMNG Laptop, broadcasters can receive video content from a wide range of sources, including webcams and external SDI/HDMI. The laptop includes an intuitive GUI that makes it easy to manage various content delivery profiles (e.g., BGAN, cellular, ADSL, etc.), providing support for a variety of broadcast use cases, including live streaming, file transfer via various networks (e.g., wireless, cellular, satellite, LAN/WAN), and storage. By detecting and bonding together multiple IP-based networks (e.g., 3G, 4G, WiMax, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite), the DMNG Laptop enables broadcasters to take advantage of every IP network in their immediate area as they become available. The DMNG Laptop will launch officially in Q2 2016.

NEW Features for DMNG StreamHub

At BVE 2016, AVIWEST will demonstrate new features for its DMNG StreamHub receiver, decoder, and distribution platform, including an advanced playback functionality and dynamic latency designed to improve the quality of live video. The DMNG StreamHub supports a rich set of input IP protocols, enabling reception of up to 16 concurrent incoming streams from remote AVIWEST DMNG PRO transmitters, DMNG smartphone applications, or third-party systems such as IP cameras. Leveraging the platform's four SDI outputs with a genlock input, broadcasters can decode up to four videos simultaneously.

The DMNG StreamHub offers support for multiple output streaming protocols (e.g., RTMP, RTSP/RTP, HLS, TS/IP), allowing video content to be freely distributed over virtually any IP network. Up to 16 IP outputs can be utilized to enable re-streaming of video content over LAN or WAN to CDNs, media servers, streaming platforms, IRDs, or other DMNG StreamHubs.

Designed to fit customers' unique needs and headend constraints, the DMNG StreamHub application can be hosted on a 1RU or 2RU server platform with various software configurations. The DMNG StreamHub also operates in virtualized mode to deliver all of the economic benefits of the cloud without compromising the performance required by today's media environments.

Company Overview:

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is a global provider of video contribution systems for live streaming over bonded 3G/4G cellular and satellite networks. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, AVIWEST offers broadcasters cost-effective, reliable, and mobile video solutions specifically designed to respond to the challenges of remote live newsgathering. The company's flagship digital mobile newsgathering solution has been chosen by tier-one broadcasters in more than 60 countries for breaking news and live events coverage.

