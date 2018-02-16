2018 NAB Show Exhibitor Preview

April 9-12

Las Vegas



AVIWEST — Booth C2139



At the 2018 NAB Show, AVIWEST will demonstrate the latest enhancements to its live video contribution and distribution systems. AVIWEST's advanced video contribution platform enables broadcasters to capture and deliver live 4K, HD, or SD video over multiple unmanaged IP networks, including bonded 4G/3G cellular, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite links.



New StreamHub Transceiver Platform Provides Broadcasters With Increased Versatility

AVIWEST will demonstrate an enhanced version of its StreamHub receiver, decoder, and distribution platform. Now HEVC-compliant, StreamHub can be deployed on-premises or operated as a cloud-based solution implementing an all-new patented IP bonding stack known as SafeStreams v3, which ensures ultralow latency (down to 300 ms) and improved transport protocol reliability using even less data. The StreamHub platform also offers improved security capabilities and a more intuitive user interface.



New Uplink System Sets the Benchmark for On-the-Go Live Video Production

AVIWEST's new AIR Series will be a key highlight at the 2018 NAB Show. Featuring a powerful, ultralightweight design, the video uplink systems are perfect for on-the-go video professionals, providing them with portable, versatile, and affordable solutions.



Integrating best-in-class hardware encoders, the series enables flawless HD and SD encoding and exceptional video quality. Featuring up to six network links (four cellular modems, one internal Wi-Fi, and one Ethernet), a three-hour internal battery, and AVIWEST's SafeStreams® technology, the AIR series allows broadcasters to stream live videos seamlessly and store and forward recorded content, even during unpredictable and unmanaged network conditions.



State-of-the-Art 4K and Multi-HD Video Encoding and Distribution

AVIWEST's HE4000 4K Ultra HD (UHD) HEVC live encoder is ideal for real-time delivery of UHD and HD content over unmanaged IP networks. The compact, half 1-RU encoder combines 10-bit and 4:2:2 HEVC encoding with the latest generation of SafeStreams® technology for delivery of live video content over IP at low latencies and bit rates.



The HE4000 will be demonstrated with the latest version of the StreamHub transceiver and decoder platform, offering integrated 4K UHD HEVC recording and decoding functions.



Empowering Mobile Journalist Creativity With MOJOPRO Series

AVIWEST has enhanced its MOJOPRO Series, the industry-leading mobile journalism solution, which is available on mobile devices (iOS and Android™) and MacBook® Pro. It allows video professionals to stream live videos flawlessly, edit video files, and forward recorded content from any location over bonded 3G/4G and Wi-Fi connections in just seconds.



The MOJOPRO app for iOS gives broadcasters a competitive edge by enabling them to stream video content in a matter of seconds. The smartphone app features an optimized interface, advanced camera settings (e.g., focus, exposure, white balance, etc.), dynamic resolution, and video-quality improvements. Easy-to-use video and audio editing features allow remote journalists to create video stories in minutes.



Company Overview:



AVIWEST is dedicated to helping its customers respond to present and future live video production and contribution challenges by providing them with cost-effective and reliable systems that guarantee exceptional video quality from any location around the world. Its complete ecosystem comprises a full range of mobile devices, from smartphone live video applications to industry-leading video transmitters and encoders, transceiver and decoder platforms, as well as a cloud-based management system with live video added-value services.



Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, Western France, AVIWEST supports broadcasters and other video professionals worldwide through international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries.



Link to Word Doc:www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/180216AVIWEST.doc



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Image Downloads:

Image Link: www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-AIR320.jpg

Image Caption: AVIWEST AIR Series Video Uplink System



Image Link: www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-HE4000.png

Image Caption: AVIWEST HE4000 4K Ultra HD HEVC Encoder



Image Link: www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-MOJOPRO_Series.png

Image Caption: AVIWEST MOJOPRO Series Mobile Journalism Solution



Share on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@AVIWEST%20will%20be%20exhibiting...@NABShow