AVIWEST Appoints VidOvation As Its U.S. Distributor

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France -- March 17, 2015 -- AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that it has appointed VidOvation as its distributor in the United States, increasing the company's brand presence and sales efforts in North America. VidOvation will distribute the full range of AVIWEST video hybrid contribution solutions to U.S. broadcasters.

"Bonded cellular technology offers significant benefits over satellite, including increased flexibility, affordability, and ease of use, making it the ideal solution for broadcasters delivering live or file-based video signals," said Erwan Gasc, CEO at AVIWEST. "VidOvation has an outstanding reputation in the broadcast community for its expertise in a variety of technology and application areas. Leveraging VidOvation's broad experience and customer relationships, we look forward to helping U.S. broadcasters deliver crystal-clear video over cellular wireless networks despite varying or poor network conditions."

AVIWEST's digital mobile newsgathering (DMNG) system enables broadcasters to capture and broadcast live HD or SD video over multiple networks, including bonded 3G/4G cellular wireless, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite. The DMNG system features a unique compact design as well as increased flexibility, reliability, and affordability over standard video contribution systems. Widely deployed by international, national, and local TV channels, news agencies, and video service operators, the DMNG system is the ideal solution for covering breaking news and live events.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, VidOvation has over 50 years of experience as a global manufacturer and distributor of video, audio, and data communication systems to the broadcast television, sports, news, government, and enterprise markets. The company offers a wide selection of best-in-class products that fit into any application or budget for wireless video, video networking, fiber optic, and video streaming applications.

"The team at VidOvation is excited to bring AVIWEST's DMNG system, the leading video hybrid contribution platform in Europe, to the North American market," said Jim Jachetta, executive vice president and CTO at VidOvation. "In the coming weeks, we will add educational webinars and videos about AVIWEST technology and solutions to the VidOvation website. This will help our customers better understand the benefits of the technology, such as seamless integration into existing workflows and headends, extremely low power consumption, high MTBF, and unparalleled mobility for live events and news coverage."

More information about AVIWEST and its products is available at www.aviwest.com. For support and product information in the United States, contact VidOvation at 949-777-5435 or sales@vidovation.com.

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is a global provider of video contribution systems for live streaming over bonded 3G/4G cellular and satellite networks. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, AVIWEST offers broadcasters cost-effective, reliable, and mobile video solutions specifically designed to respond to the challenges of remote live newsgathering. The company's flagship digital mobile newsgathering solution has been chosen by tier-1 broadcasters in more than 60 countries for breaking news and live events coverage.

About VidOvation (www.vidovation.com)

VidOvation - moving video forward - is a leading manufacturer and integrator delivering video, audio, and data communications systems to the broadcast television and sports, corporate audiovisual, and government markets. VidOvation offers a wide selection of best-in-class products that fits into any application or budget for wireless video, video networking, fiber-optic, and video-streaming applications.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.