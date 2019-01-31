AVIWEST Announces 20 Percent Growth in 2018

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France — Jan. 31, 2019 — AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, announced today that the company saw a 20 percent acceleration in purchase order growth in 2018. In response, AVIWEST will be expanding across the United States, Europe, and India, with new engineering positions currently open in the company's R&D, support and pre-sales, and sales departments.

Last year, AVIWEST launched a new HEVC digital newsgathering range that includes the AIR Series ultra-compact mobile transmitter, PRO3 Series camera-mounted mobile transmitter, HE4000 4K and multi-HD video contribution encoder, and a new version of the StreamHub transceiver. The company's solutions have been successfully deployed by media professionals around the world and honored with numerous industry awards, including a Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award, for providing exceptional mobility, agility, high performance, and superior video quality with low latency.

Additionally, in 2018, AVIWEST opened new sales and services offices in Hong Kong, New Delhi, and Santiago, Chile, a further testament to its rapid business growth and dedication to meeting the needs of customers around the world.

"Today's video professionals need powerful, versatile, and reliable live video contribution solutions that enable them to meet the craziest production requirements while lowering their operational costs," said Erwan Gasc, CEO, AVIWEST. "The significant growth we've achieved is a direct reflection of our patented SafeStreams technology and our 10 years of expertise in developing innovative digital newsgathering solutions that fulfill the needs of today's broadcasters."

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is dedicated to helping its customers respond to present and future live video production and contribution challenges by providing them with cost-effective and reliable systems that guarantee exceptional video quality from any location around the world. Its complete ecosystem comprises a full range of mobile devices, from smartphone live video applications to industry-leading video transmitters and encoders, transceiver and decoder platforms, as well as a cloud-based management system with live video added value services.

Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, Western France, AVIWEST supports broadcasters and other video professionals worldwide through international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries.

