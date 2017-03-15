AVIWEST 2017 NAB Show Exhibitor Preview

AVIWEST, a leading provider of live video contribution and primary distribution systems over bonded cellular and unmanaged IP networks, is exhibiting at the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas to showcase the latest developments in its Digital Mobile News Gathering (DMNG) ecosystem.



April 24-27

Las Vegas

Booth C2139



Key Product Updates



State-of-the-Art 4K and Multi HD Video Encoding and Distribution

A key highlight at the 2017 NAB Show will be the transition to the HEVC video compression standard. AVIWEST's live IP video solutions support HEVC, allowing broadcasters to deliver superior video quality at lower bit rates.



AVIWEST's HE4000 4K Ultra HD HEVC live encoder is ideal for real-time delivery of live UHD or HD content over unmanaged IP networks. The compact, half 1-RU encoder combines 10-bit and 422 HEVC encoding with the latest generation of SafeStreams(R) technology for delivery of live video content over IP at low latencies and bitrates.



Thanks to AVIWEST's SafeStreams technology, which combines intelligent H-ARQ algorithms with IP bonding mechanisms, the HE4000 ensures the delivery of live video even during unpredictable and unmanaged network conditions, enabling broadcasters to provide seamless news and sports coverage from any location around the world. By combining HEVC encoding and AVIWEST's SafeStreams technology, the HE4000 dramatically reduces bandwidth costs while guaranteeing superior video quality.



The HE4000 will be demonstrated with a new version of the DMNG StreamHub transceiver and decoder platform offering integrated 4K UHD HEVC recording and decoding functions.



Advanced Cloud-Based Live Video Contribution

AVIWEST's live IP contribution system is mainly composed of the DMNG StreamHub transceiver and the DMNG Manager management system. The system operates in virtualized mode to deliver all the economic benefits of the cloud without compromising the performance required by today's media environments.



The extended capabilities of AVIWEST's cloud solution will be showcased at the 2017 NAB Show. By supporting both point-to-point and point-to-multipoint distribution scenarios, the platform offers broadcasters the flexibility they need to stream live video content to any CDN and streaming platform such as Facebook Live or YouTube. Multiple input and output streaming protocols (e.g., RTMP, RTSP/RTP, HLS, TS/IP, AVIWEST SafeStreams) are supported by the platform, enabling broadcasters to receive concurrent incoming streams from remote AVIWEST DMNG transmitters and encoders, MacBook and smartphone applications, or third-party systems such as IP cameras.



Designed to fit customers' unique needs and headend constraints, the DMNG StreamHub application can be also hosted on a 1RU or 2RU server platform with various software configurations.



Innovative Mobile Journalism (MOJO) Solutions

AVIWEST has enhanced its industry-leading Mobile Journalism (MOJO) solution, which includes the DMNG Laptop MacBook application and the DMNG APP iOS and Android applications. The new version of the DMNG APP smartphone application for live streaming, store, and forward of high-quality video features an optimized interface, advanced camera settings (e.g., focus, exposure, white balance), dynamic resolution, and video quality improvements, with the capability to transmit video over bonded 3G/4G and Wi-Fi connections in just seconds. The DMNG Laptop MacBook live video application will be demonstrated at NAB with a new HEVC video compression option that dramatically improves performance.



DMNG PRO Series Extended With the New DMNG PRO180+

AVIWEST's popular DMNG PRO video uplink series has been extended with the new DMNG PRO180+. DMNG PRO180+ supports most of the cellular networks deployed in the world, including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and most of Asia. The versatility of this version gives broadcasters and video professionals the flexibility to travel everywhere in the world with a single unit without needing to replace its internal or external cellular modems.



Company Overview:



About AVIWEST

AVIWEST is dedicated to helping its customers respond to present and future live video production and contribution challenges by providing them with cost-effective and reliable systems that guarantee exceptional video quality from any location around the world. Its complete ecosystem comprises a full range of mobile devices, from smartphone live video applications to industry-leading video transmitters and encoders, transceiver and decoder platforms, as well as a cloud-based management system with live video added value services.



Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, Western France, AVIWEST supports broadcasters and other video professionals worldwide through international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries.



Call VidOvation or visit http://vidovation.com/aviwest to purchase AVIWEST products in the U.S.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Image Downloads:



AVIWEST HE4000 HEVC 4K Contribution Encoder



Mobile Journalism (MOJO) Solution by AVIWEST



AVIWEST DMNG PRO180+