Autodesk Showcases Latest Flame Family and 3D Animation Software at NAB 2017

Las Vegas, NV, NAB Conference, (April 24, 2017) -- At NAB 2017, Autodesk is showcasing the newest versions of its solutions for media and entertainment. Each update is full of enhancements that simplify the creative process, streamline artist collaboration and equip users for the future of content creation.

New releases being showcased at NAB include: Autodesk Flame Family 2018 update 1 for VFX; the Arnold 5.0 renderer; Maya 2017 update 3 for 3D animation; performance updates for Shotgun production tracking and review software; and 3ds Max 2018 software for 3D modeling.





“Our customers continue to push the limits of our technology to break new ground in film, TV and games. The new products we’re showing at NAB this year blend top customer requested features with tools that they’ll need to stay one step ahead as content creation rapidly evolves,” said Chris Bradshaw, senior vice president, Autodesk Media & Entertainment.

-- Autodesk Flame 2018 update 1 includes new action and batch paint improvements such as 16-bit floating point (FP) depth support, scene detect and conform enhancements.

-- Autodesk Maya 2017 update 3 includes enhancements to character creation tools such as interactive grooming with XGen, an all-new UV workflow, and updates to the motion graphics toolset that includes a live link with Adobe After Effects and more.

-- Arnold 5.0 delivers several significant updates, including better sampling, new standard surface, standard hair and standard volume shaders, Open Shading Language (OSL) support, light path expressions, refactored shading API and a VR camera.

-- Shotgun updates accelerate multi-region performance and make media uploads and downloads faster regardless of location.

-- Autodesk 3ds Max 2018 offers Arnold 5.0 rendering via a new MAXtoA 1.0 plug-in, customizable workspaces, smart asset creation tools, Bézier motion path animation, and a cloud-based large model viewer (LMV) that integrates with Autodesk Forge.

Availability

Flame Family 2018 update 1, Maya 2017 update 3 and 3ds Max 2018 are all available now via Autodesk e-stores and Autodesk resellers. Arnold 5.0 and Shotgun are both available via their respective websites.

Visit Autodesk in our partner booths at NAB to see a range of these new products in action: Dell (SL6210), Google (SU218), Oracle (SU2202) and Quantum (SL5810).

