Austria’s AV Stumpfl gears up for global growth

AV Stumpfl, a leading manufacturer of show control, multimedia and screen technology, announces its programme of unprecedented global growth and product development.

“The industry recognises us for our reputation in engineering design, innovation and return on investment,” says Tobias Stumpfl, CEO. “Our aim is to become the preferred supplier to more companies, in more regions and in new markets. To achieve this, we need to be faster to deliver products to market, offer even higher levels of localized support and well as offer the industry’s best technologies, expertise and manufacturing.”

Inspiring minds for the future: AV Stumpfl Campus

Ambitious plans for global growth have resulted in the opening of the AV Stumpfl Campus. The Campus accommodates growing staff numbers within the company. AV Stumpfl has invested more than 7 million Euro. The official opening took place on 30-31 October 2015 and attended by local dignitaries and technology partners.

Part of the celebrations saw the new Campus transformed into a giant theme park showing 270-degrees panoramic projections, 3D mapping onto a Porsche Macan vehicle and projection mapping onto the façade of a giant replica of Wasserschloss Parz, a nearby 16th century historic castle. These interactive displays acted to welcome and excite guests as well as to show them a taste of what’s to come in AV Stumpfl’s future product pipeline.

Located in Wallern, Northern Austria, the Campus provides room for growth, manufacturing expansion and support to AV Stumpfl’s growing partner base.

CEO, Tobias Stumpfl says: “We are thrilled to have opened our doors to the AV Stumpfl Campus. It represents our corporate profile and is a great forum for our customers. Our doors are open for those who want to consult with us on the best approach to take with a project and for those who want to see our cutting edge technologies and research and development. It also provides staff with a location to take on even more operations and to better service our existing clients worldwide.”

The Campus is part of our growth strategy, which will create many jobs in Austria by the end of 2015.

New moves: AV Stumpfl names Tobias Stumpfl as CEO

AV Stumpfl recently made several strategic appointments, which lays the foundation for an ambitious programme of global growth and development. Tobias Stumpfl is appointed CEO of AV Stumpfl GmbH. Company founder Reinhold Stumpfl will stay on the Board of Directors.

Reinhold and Ulrike Stumpfl’s younger son, Fabian Stumpfl has completed his studies and takes up a new position in Sales and HR at AV Stumpfl whilst daughter Hanna Stumpfl is making and restoring violins in the UK.

“During this time of growth and transformation, it is our aim is to stay flexible for as long as possible. During the past 3 years we have accumulated many new inventions in technology, which we now will form into products piece-by-piece. These new technologies are both within our mechanics design and manufacturing as well as in electronics and software,” says Tobias Stumpfl.

Since it’s launch in 1975, the company has achieved several world firsts including: revolutionary surface attachments and frames for projection screens; first PC based multi-display software and control systems; set a new standard with Monoblox mobile projection screen; MP3 based show controller; the world’s first uncompressed high-data rate media servers; and, roll up electric screens with virtually noiseless motors.

Think global, act local: Growth in global partner network

Over the next twelve months, AV Stumpfl plans to develop its global partner network to grow its worldwide service network.

“There are several milestones coming up this year which will develop our business in new regions and market sectors. We are moving into Simulation and Training, Event and Trade Show as well as Visitor Attractions. To support this we have also unveiled a brand new website to support our new partners,” adds Stumpfl.

Several staff are appointed to support the growth including dedicated product marketing and product management and marketing teams.

