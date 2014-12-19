Australia's Staging Connections Upgrades Crown Melbourne Communications With Riedel Acrobat Intercom System

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Dec. 18, 2014 -- Crown Melbourne, one of Australia's premier event locations, has upgraded to a brand-new wireless communications system built on Riedel Communications' Acrobat system. Supplied and operated by integrated event services provider Staging Connections, the Acrobat digital wireless intercom system provides a faultless communications solution capable of covering multiple areas across the casino and supporting the multiple events held there every day.

"Riedel's Acrobat system provides the reliability and performance we require to offer our customers top-quality event services with flawless communications," said Ian Kirkwood, head of production, Melbourne, for Staging Connections. "Equally important has been Riedel's ability to supply the optimal solution for a given application. In this case, the company's 1.9Ghz band equipment allows us to ensure uncompromising intercom performance, regardless of the demands being made on the local network."

Unlike solutions that rely on the cluttered 2.4GHz band, Riedel's 1.9GHz Acrobat system prevents conflicts with Wi-Fi, a critical capability when hundreds of mobile phone- and tablet-wielding audience members connect to the casino's in-house network. The robust wireless intercom system also allows Staging Connections to place up to 35 cells throughout the building and manage up to 18 beltpacks. For major shows at Crown Melbourne, Staging Connections is able to augment the installed Acrobat system with additional systems from Riedel Australia's extensive rental fleet.

"Staging Connections is not only the largest commercial AV company in Australia, but also a leader in deploying advanced technologies to meet the unique needs of its customers," said Cameron O'Neill, general manager, Australia, at Riedel Communications. "The company's decision to upgrade the communications system at Crown Melbourne using our Acrobat digital wireless system is a great vote of confidence for the quality and reliability of the product."

