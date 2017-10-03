Australian Broadcaster SBS Inks Expansion Deal with Dalet

Singapore – October 3, 2017 –Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, announced that Australia’s Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) is significantly expanding the portion of its media operations powered by the Dalet Galaxy Media Asset Management (MAM) and Orchestration platform. The new implementation will facilitate production and distribution of news, sports, radio programs in multiple languages and music content across the broadcaster’s TV, radio and digital platforms. The new deployment will bolster SBS’s production capability prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Building on the successful integration of dozens of systems and automation of several program management workflows under a unified Dalet Galaxy environment, the expanded installation will now encompass news and sports production as well as the full radio automation for SBS music channels. This will deliver production content to three TV channels, eight radio channels (music and talk show), the SBS website and online apps. SBS’s radio programming is produced in more than 70 languages, making it the most linguistically diverse broadcaster globally. In addition to the 2018 FIFA Football World Cup, the production of other sporting events that will be facilitated by the new integration include tier-one events such as the Tour de France and English Premiere League.

SBS’s Chief Technology Officer, Noel Leslie, said, “Following the first phase of our strategic move to streamline our programming content under the management of a single MAM platform, we embarked on phase two in full confidence of our partnership with Dalet. SBS and Dalet teams have worked collaboratively on the software commissioning and the system integration for this project. Change management is also extremely important to us at SBS, and we have made it core to our strategy to involve key stakeholders across the chain and across our geographically spread operation right from the start of the process.”

The system will be deployed across four sites including SBS headquarters in Sydney, connected production operation in Melbourne, a third system in Canberra, and a Business Continuity (BC) / Disaster Recovery (DR) site also in Sydney.

Specifically, Dalet will unify content preparation, production and ingest at two TV studios and eight radio studios in Sydney and an additional eight radio studios in Melbourne, bringing together up to 300 simultaneous users working with the system. Video ingest for 50 channels spread across the country, alongside multiple channels of audio ingest, will be centrally managed under the control of Dalet. The Dalet AmberFin media processing platform will assist with transcoding as required.

Dalet On-the-Go will also be available to connect journalists in the field directly to the central Dalet Galaxy platform. Dalet OneCut is provided for desktop editing and remote editing at the Canberra studios. Industry-standard, BPMN 2.0-compliant Dalet Workflow Engine automates multi-platform publishing, including social media workflows, as well as archiving operations.

“There are many tangible benefits SBS will receive by further standardizing production under one unified environment; lower TCO, optimized support and training costs, fewer systems to integrate – all thanks to the powerful agility and extensibility of the Dalet Galaxy platform,” said Raoul Cospen, Dalet Product Manager. “Using the full scope of the Dalet platform, SBS is able to unite and streamline its content collaboration across geographically diverse SBS departments, and orchestrate the program acquisition, preparation and distribution workflows.”

The Dalet Galaxy open APIs are used for a variety of interfaces with third parties including music scheduling system Power Gold and Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC for craft editing across the three production sites, and Opta Sports data feeds. Integrations with Dell EMC® Elastic Cloud Storage (ECS™) provide SBS teams with a single user interface to easily access and manage content. Further integrations facilitated by Dalet include Ross Overdrive in SBS’s automated production studio, Ross Expression for graphics and content management system Drupal. Integrations with social media networks Facebook, Twitter and YouTube make this installation a complete end-to-end solution for SBS to address effectively their audiences across all available platforms.

Noel Leslie (Chief Technology Officer at SBS), Stephane Schlayen (COO Dalet), Raoul Cospen (General Manager for Asia Pacific region Dalet) and Darren Farnham (Manager at SBS)



About SBS

As Australia’s multicultural broadcaster, SBS holds a unique place in the Australian media landscape, inspiring all Australians to explore, appreciate and celebrate our diverse world and in doing so, contributes to a cohesive society. As described in the SBS Charter, SBS’s principal function is to provide multilingual, multicultural and Indigenous radio, television and digital media services that inform, educate and entertain all Australians. Today, SBS is a modern, multiplatform media organisation and carries out this function across a TV portfolio spanning five distinctive channels on free-to-air and subscription TV; an extensive radio service providing more than 70 communities with programs in their own language; and an innovative and growing online and digital presence ensuring SBS is responding to the changing needs and demands of audiences. For more information visit sbs.com.au.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise Media Asset Management (MAM) & Orchestration platform that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way. Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability. Adopted by leading broadcasters, Dalet Cube is a suite of applications to create, manage and deliver graphics in a newsroom scenario.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 17 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

