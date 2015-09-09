AudioTools Server Available for Avid Interplay | MAM

MINNETONKA, MN — Sept 9, 2015 — Minnetonka Audio today announced that Avid® Interplay® | MAM will now have an optional connector for Minnetonka Audio’s AudioTools Server, an enterprise software system designed to solve and automate even the most sophisticated audio tasks. The connector gives Interplay | MAM customers access to Minnetonka’s file-based audio-processing options.

Trusted by top broadcast, news, and post-production facilities, Interplay | MAM manages the entire lifecycle of content, making it easy to browse and retrieve media across multiple tiers of storage for reuse or repurposing.

AudioTools Server has become the No. 1 enterprise-level platform for automated and unattended file-based audio processing and has helped broadcasters add audio analysis and management processes to their existing video-centric, file-based environments.

AudioTools Server connector for Interplay | MAM is available with ready-to-use profiles for typical use cases, such as loudness management and channel assignment detection. The Interplay | MAM connector will directly drive AudioTools Server from the MAM environment. In addition to the supplied profiles, Interplay | MAM customers will have access to the full complement of AudioTools Server audio-processing modules and workflows, including comprehensive file-based loudness control, Dolby E automation, movie adaptation, and more.

“The Interplay | MAM connector for AudioTools Server really offers the full range of options for file-based audio processing and we are excited to work directly with Avid on this project,” said Markus Hintz, Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development for Minnetonka. “Audio is now a complicated task and adding ATS to Interplay | MAM is a significant problem solver for Avid’s customers.”

“Minnetonka’s AudioTools Server offers the most extensive collection of processing and workflow options for our Interplay | MAM customers,” said Mike Milligan, Director of Product Management at Avid. “The bundle adds industry leading, vetted solutions to our platform.”

The AudioTools Server connector for Interplay | MAM is sold through the certified Avid channel partner network. For a demonstration, please visit Minnetonka Audio in stand 7.J40 at IBC 2015, Sept 11th-15th.

Information about Minnetonka Audio can be found at www.minnetonkaaudio.com.