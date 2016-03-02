Audi FIS Ski World Cup in Adelboden Depends on Riedel for Flexible, Extensive Radio Communications Network

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- March 1, 2016 -- As the world's best male ski racers competed in the Audi FIS Ski World Cup giant slalom event held Jan. 9-10 at Chuenisbärgli in Adelboden, Switzerland, Riedel Communications equipment provided the robust and flexible radio communications network essential to a smoothly run live sports competition. Designed, deployed, and maintained by engineers from Riedel Switzerland, the system ensured clear, reliable communications for 17 different user groups ranging from race management, security, and traffic control to production and catering.

"FIS World Cup events are complex productions that demand extensive and versatile communications," said Kathrin Hager, general manager and head of marketing and sponsoring at Ski World Cup Adelboden. "Riedel Switzerland helped us to design a network that tied together thousands of essential communications threads and to ensure that all key user groups were connected in a way that supported their roles in making the race a success."

Riedel Switzerland engineers worked closely with race directors in designing the radio network infrastructure that served as the event's communications lifeline. A Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom and control panels were installed in the mobile operations center along with a MediorNet Compact Pro real-time media network, RockNet real-time audio network, RiFace universal radio interface, and DMR repeater supporting 300 radios used by event staff and volunteers. Riedel configured the system to enable recording of radio communications so that they could be used to help evaluate any security or safety incidents.

Artist, MediorNet Compact Pro, RockNet, and RiFace systems were also installed in the finish area, where they supported commentary, the LED screens transmitting the broadcast feed, and the feed used for production of an on-site program. In the marketplace village, additional Artist, RockNet, and RiFace systems were deployed along with a Riedel Performer digital partyline system to support LED screens, live entertainment, and presentations.

"The Audi FIS Ski World Cup in Adelboden is a premier international sports event that combines thrilling giant slalom racing with great live entertainment, and our intercom and radio communications solutions are an ideal fit for both these applications," said Martin Céréda, project manager at Riedel Communications. "We're proud that our systems supported yet another memorable race weekend at Chuenisbärgli."

