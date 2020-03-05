FULL-SERVICE ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY ATOMIC FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT OPENS ITS DOORS FOR BUSINESS

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - Atomic Focus Entertainment, a female-owned, full service entertainment company, has opened its doors offering multi-platform content creation, acquisition, production and distribution services. With offices in Charleston, South Carolina, Los Angeles and New York, the company’s key leadership team brings more than 75 years of combined experience in theatre, film and television.

“I am proud to be at the helm of a wholly female-owned entertainment company with my business partner and friend, Hope Shangle,” said Jenn Dumas Wiggin, Co-Founder and Executive Producer. “With our experience across key areas in the industry – ranging from producing to casting, writing to acting, developing to shooting and editing – our enthusiastic and nimble team has hit the ground running! Due to our team’s existing relationships, we already have twelve projects in development or pre-production, have created and filmed a spec pilot, and filmed and edited a literary festival for a major broadcaster.”

“When Jenn and I set out to launch Atomic Focus, we made it our mission from day one to work with really compelling content,” added Shangle, Co-Founder and Producer. “We are keen on taking the time to provide each of our projects with an objective and thoughtful approach, applying calculated techniques and relying on efficient operations to transform inspired artistic ideas into tangible filmed content.”

Wiggin brings more than 25 years of experience to Atomic Focus Entertainment, most recently as Executive Producer in charge of production for The STAGE Network, producing all original content for the Network, including a talk show, unscripted reality series, documentary series and filmed theatrical events. Previously, she worked as a theatre producer, company manager and general manager for Broadway (“Sound of Music”), Off-Broadway and European (TONY Award Winning “Black and Blue”) tours. Wiggin has also produced concerts and events at Carnegie Hall and Hammerstein Ballroom, as well as Steiner Film Studios in Brooklyn.

Shangle’s experience in television, film and stage brings a unique background to Atomic Focus Entertainment, including line producing, casting, playwriting and acting in Los Angeles, the Midwest and New York. Through her work with Jeff Daniel’s Purple Rose Theatre Company, S2 Casting and Representatives and Artists, Shangle brings artistic sensibilities to her producing work.

Rounding out the executive team are Tom Wiggin (Creative Development), Allyson Rice (Producing and Development Associate) and Tyler Milliron (Production Advisor).

Wiggin’s show business career has spanned more than five decades, including acting (Broadway – “Grease,” Primetime TV – “Breaking Away,” and Daytime TV – “As the World Turns), writing (Daytime TV – “As the World Turns,” “Another World,” novel – “The Client’s Wife,” and an optioned screenplay) and behind the camera focusing on creative development, directing and producing.

Los Angeles-based Rice brings stage and television acting experience (“As the World Turns,” “Family Ties), development, producing (STAGE Network’s “We Can Cook Too!”), art and writing (TV – “Panty Soldiers,” “Harlem Blues,” novel – “The Key to Circus-Mom Highway” and screenplay) experience to the team.

New York-based Milliron owns and operates Milliron Studios, offering DP, editing and producing experience to Atomic Focus Entertainment, as well as writing, painting, performing and agent experience.

For additional information about Atomic Focus Entertainment’s roster of scripted and unscripted projects in development, visit https://www.atomic-focus.com/in-development.

Atomic Focus Entertainment is a female-owned, full-service entertainment company specializing in original content creation, acquisition, production

and distribution for film, television and new media. With more than a dozen scripted and unscripted projects currently in development and pre-production, and several pilots and turn-key productions already completed, key stakeholders bring more than 50 years of combined experience producing film, television and theatre productions, casting, acting, playwriting, directing, developing, shooting and editing to the company’s slate of compelling, original content. Founded in 2019, Atomic Focus Entertainment is based in Charleston, South Carolina, Los Angeles and New York. For more information, visit www.atomic-focus.com.