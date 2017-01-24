Atomic Imaging Handles AV for the Former President Obama’s Farewell Speech with Blackmagic Design Workflow

Fremont, CA - January 24, 2017 - Blackmagic Design today announced that Atomic Imaging, a Chicago-based production company, provided a variety of live event AV services for the Former President Obama’s nationally televised farewell speech. Atomic Imaging used a workflow built around Blackmagic Design products, with ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K live production switcher and ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Panel at the heart of the production.

The the Former President’s farewell speech took place on January 10th at Chicago’s McCormick Place, the largest convention center in North America. Atomic Imaging was tasked with sending IMAG, playback and social media content to a large LED wall and three large video projection screens in the main hall, to monitors throughout the main hall and a large overflow ballroom, as well as sending feeds to the dozens of working technician’s monitors and to the press pools.

Atomic Imaging is a full-service film/television production facility and was hired by production company C3 for the event. Ari Golan, the founder and owner of Atomic Imaging, previously worked for several presidential administrations, as well as a host of feature films, television projects and other high profile live events.

“This was a massive event, with media from all over the world, a large security presence and huge numbers of people filling the main hall and overflow room to hear Obama speak. Space was at a premium both inside and outside the halls, so a standard production truck setup was not an option. What it needed was an AV setup that would not only create a small footprint but would also be able to handle all video needs. Our Blackmagic fly pack setups were perfect for this,” said Ari.

The workflow consisted of an ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K and ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Panel for switching feeds coming in from cameras around the hall. Also included were a Smart Videohub router, HyperDeck Studio Pro for SSD recording, Teranex Minis and Teranex 3D Processor for converting video feeds, SmartView Duo and SmartView HD monitors, SmartScope Duo 4K for broadcast-quality testing and ATEM Camera Converters and Mini Converters HDMI to SDI 4K for sending signals to press monitors and the Former President Obama’s backstage monitor. Mini Converter Optical Fiber 4K was also used to connect the HD optical fiber feed to the projectors, a distance of more than 700 feet.

As part of the IMAG feed, Atomic Imaging had to send both social media feeds and effects to one large LED wall in particular, which required setting up its own separate feed and dedicating the switcher’s second M/E specifically to this process.

“We had a completely different task with one large screen and were asked to add fader transitions on the big LED wall. We had to do this while managing all of the other feeds and sources for the dozens of monitors in front of the stage and even the the Former President’s backstage monitor. Obviously there was no room for error,” said Ari. “The ATEM let me easily set up a workflow where I used a second M/E on the switcher to handle this separate process.”

A changing set of Twitter feeds coming in from around the world was also added to the video feeds. In conjunction with the ATEM switchers, Ari used Atomic Imaging’s own Tweet-Mag© proprietary software, a hardware and software-based system that allows attendees at any live event to text or Tweet messages to IMAG screens, monitors and/or projection systems live in real-time. To provide input and output for the Tweet-Mag system, Atomic Imaging used Blackmagic’s Ultrastudio 4K capture and playback device.

With so many different AV needs, it was imperative to do as much prep work as possible beforehand to define and automate the various switching actions. The ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K’s ability to create power macros gave Atomic Imaging the ability to predefine the complicated settings required so that the tasks could be selected with the push of a single button.

“With the ATEM, I was able to set up macros beforehand that allowed me to be efficient. And Blackmagic products are built around providing high level broadcast and AV in as small a space as possible. I was able to do everything I needed, from switching, converting with Teranex, monitoring my feeds with SmartViews, testing the feeds with SmartScope and sending video over optical fiber, all within a complete Blackmagic Design workflow. There were no miscues at all during the event, and it all worked flawlessly,” finished Ari.

