ATEME Enables Full-IP Workflow & Multi-screen Services at NPC Media

PARIS, DENVER, SINGAPORE, SAO PAULO, SYDNEYSeptember 19 2019 –ATEME, the emerging leader in video delivery solutions for broadcast, cable, DTH, IPTV and OTT, announced today that NPC Media, Managed Services Operator and joint venture between Nine Entertainment Co. and Seven West Media, has implemented ATEME’s TITAN solution to offer Main Screen DTT and TV everywhere OTT channels in SD and HD to viewers across Australia.

ATEME provided NPC Media with a full-IP enabled solution, which includes the software-based TITAN Live, TITAN Mux, and ATEME Management System (AMS). The provided solution makes workflows simple, efficient and scalable while providing NPC Media with the following benefits:

· Superior Bandwidth Efficiency: the deployed solution allows high Video Quality at low bitrates enabling NPC to maximise DTT end-user experiences and increase OTT customer reach

· Future-Proof Solution: the software-only approach leverages ATEME’s continuous research and innovation in video quality, allowing for evolution as new video standards are adopted by the industry

· Full-IP Workflow Lowering OPEX and CAPEX: NPC utilises ATEME’s advanced capabilities and high density SMPTE 2022-6 inputs to optimise its workflow





· Partnership approach: ATEME will continuously support NPC in its holistic digital transformation to sustain its leadership in the Australian market

“NPC has developed a flexible and efficient, fully IP solution, servicing multiple customers and their specific needs. ATEME, for example, has enabled us to efficiently integrate Broadcast and OTT requirements, supporting the needs for quality, localisation and targeted audience delivery - key to our clients’ success,” said Chris Howe, GM Commercial and Technical, NPC Media.

“ATEME’s unparalleled technical solution and strong local presence has enabled us to meet the challenges associated with this landmark project. Kudos to the team at NPC Media and the technical team at ATEME Australia for the achievement. We are excited to continue the journey with NPC as the platform grows,” said Will Munkara-Kerr, ATEME’s country manager for Australia and New Zealand.