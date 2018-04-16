Blackmagic Design Announces New ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K

NAB 2018, Las Vegas, USA - April 9, 2018 - Blackmagic Design today announced ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K, a professional all in one Ultra HD live production switcher with integrated hardware control panel. ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K features 8 independent 12G-SDI inputs, built in Fairlight audio mixer, ATEM Advanced Chroma Keyer, multiview, auxiliary and program outputs, analog audio inputs, built in talkback, two flash based media players, professional creative transitions, a DVE for effects and more. ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K is available now from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$2,995.

ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2018 booth at #SL216.

ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K combines a professional broadcast hardware control panel with a powerful 8 input 12G-SDI switcher for working with all HD and Ultra HD formats up to 2160p59.94. All of the 12G-SDI inputs feature full re-sync and independent format and frame rate conversions. That means customers can connect a total of up to 8 different sources with various different frame sizes and frame rates, and cleanly switch between them. The switcher automatically converts everything to the program’s output format and frame rate.

Professional Fairlight audio mixing is built in to the ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K. Fairlight has been used for extremely high end feature film and television audio post production for years and now, for the first time ever, Blackmagic Design has integrated these incredible Fairlight audio tools into a live production switcher. ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K gives customers independent 6 band parametric equalizers on every single input. In addition, it also includes expander/gate, compressor and limiter dynamics on each input.

ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K features the all new next generation ATEM Advanced Chroma Keyer. This new keyer gives customers adjustable on screen controls for selecting and sampling a region of color, adjustment controls for foreground, background and edges, and chroma correction tools for spill and flare suppression. That means ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K can pull extremely clean keys to replace a blue or green screen for professional broadcast quality composites.

In addition to 12G-SDI, ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K also includes two channels of analog audio in, RS-422, Ethernet and a built in IEC power supply, along with program and auxiliary outputs. Customers also get both SDI and HDMI multiview outputs so they can monitor all sources, preview and program outputs, along with labels, audio meters and more, all on a single big screen television or broadcast monitor.

Featuring a portable design, ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K is packed with high end broadcast features that make it possible to create an entire live switched program, complete with effects and transitions. The hardware panel features large illuminated buttons for switching between sources, along with corresponding audio buttons, one touch transition buttons, downstream keyers, fade to black, media player, cut buttons and more. There’s also a built in LCD screen for previewing source and program video, a spin knob and additional buttons for menus and to adjust settings. Customers simply press the button for the source that they want to see next in the program, then hit the cut or auto button to switch sources, add effects, or even key in graphics.

ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K gives customers true broadcast quality transitions, effects and graphics. Transitions such as mixes, wipes and dips are done by simply pressing a button on the control panel. There are 37 included transitions, giving customers massive creative options because they can customize things such as border, border color and width, position, direction and more. In addition, there’s a built in 2D DVE for adding digital video effects that can position, resize and scale live video, all in real time. That means customers can create professional picture-in-picture effects, use DVE powered transitions like squeeze and slide between sources, or create graphic wipe transitions with their own graphics.

When used with Blackmagic Studio, URSA Mini, URSA Broadcast and Micro Studio cameras, customers get a complete remote control solution that includes talkback, tally, color correction, camera control and more, without having to add any additional cables or proprietary control boxes. These cameras feature a built in color corrector that can be remote controlled, making it possible to balance camera color and create unique looks, all from the control panel. In addition, customers can adjust focus and iris on compatible lenses, change camera settings, and even remote control PTZ heads.

ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K has a built in media pool that can store 90 frames of Ultra HD, 360 frames of 1080HD or 1440 frames of 720HD video that can be used with the two built in media players. The media pool uses flash memory, so images are saved even after the power is turned off. That means customers can create completely custom graphics to use in their own programs. In addition, there is an upstream keyer with full chroma keying for green screen shots so customers can add weather maps, graphics, or even virtual sets. The upstream keyer works with chroma, patterns, shapes and linear keys.

ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K also features 2 downstream keyers for adding graphics, logos and bugs to video. Customers can use a HyperDeck Studio Mini with ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K as a source for ProRes 4:4:4:4 motion graphics files with alpha channels. That means customers can get fill and key graphics composited over live video, or they can use motion graphics with alpha as transitions between sources, all in real time.

ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K also includes a built in talkback converter for SDI cameras. The talkback information is sent back to the camera via the SDI program return feed on the rarely used SDI audio channels 15 and 16. When working live with a reporter in the field, there can be a slight delay that causes them to hear themselves as an echo in their headset. ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K includes mix minus which sends back all of the program audio to the camera but removes the reporter’s own voice, so they don’t hear a distracting echo of themselves while reporting.

For maximum speed and flexibility in live productions, ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K includes a free software control panel for Mac and Windows that allows multiple users to be connected at the same time. That means customers can have one person switching the program while another mixes the audio and another uploads or changes graphics, while another person remotely color balances and controls the cameras.

“ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K packs our most advanced broadcast switcher technology into a compact, elegant design that you can take anywhere,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “The exciting thing about it is that it has all of the same professional features as larger and more expensive switchers, but it fits into a standard equipment rack or fly away kit. Customers get the speed of a full size 1 M/E hardware control panel so they can work on complex, fast paced live events!”

ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K Features

Integrated broadcast switcher and professional hardware control panel.

8 x 12G-SDI inputs, all with auto re‑sync and format and frame rate converters.

Supports all video formats from HD to Ultra HD 2160p at 59.94 frames per second.

1 x built in multiview for 8 sources, as well as preview and program.

Built in media pool graphics storage for 90 frames of Ultra HD, 360 frames of 1080HD or 1440 frames of 720HD video.

Built in DVE with borders and drop shadow.

Transitions include cut, mix, dip, SMPTE wipes and more.

1 upstream keyer including chroma keyer plus 2 downstream keyers.

1 auxiliary output with aux switching buttons and LCD screen for viewing.

Built in audio mixer live mixes embedded audio from all video inputs and independent audio inputs.

Balanced XLR stereo analog audio inputs.

Internal sources include black, color bars, two color generators and 2 media player outputs.

Ethernet connection for computer connection.

Mac and Windows control panel software included.

Compatible with all ATEM Broadcast Control Panels.

Black Burst and HD-Tri-Sync genlock input for integration into large systems.

Availability and Price

The ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K is available for US$2,995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of the ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K, as well as all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com