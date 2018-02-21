ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K Installed for 45th & Dean, An In-House Content Hub Within the A+E Networks® Family

Fremont, CA - February 21, 2018- Blackmagic Design announced today that 45th & Dean has installed numerous Blackmagic Design products, including several URSA Mini 4.6K digital film cameras with URSA Studio Viewfinders, Micro Studio Camera 4Ks, Video Assist and Video Assist 4K monitor/recorders, ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K live production switcher and ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Panel, in its Brooklyn-based production facility.

The production facility serves as a hub for creating original content across A+E Networks’ owned and operated websites, linear channels and a range of other platforms using Blackmagic Design gear. Recent content produced includes Snapchat’s original show, “Second Chance,” about couples hashing out their relationship issues, which was produced by 45th & Dean and premiered on February 14.

Six URSA Mini 4.6Ks and two Micro Studio Camera 4Ks capture content more efficiently and with a superior look both in the studio and out in the field. The URSA Mini 4.6K’s Super 35mm sensor and 15 stops of dynamic range provide a quality and cinematic look to content. In addition, the URSA Mini 4.6K and Micro Studio Camera 4K have both proven significantly convenient when shooting outdoor interviews because of their compact and lightweight designs.

Four URSA Studio Viewfinders are paired with the URSA Mini 4.6Ks and allow for the easy use of the cameras in a professional live production environment by providing a bright 7-inch screen with viewable tally light, control knobs, large grab handles and more. Two URSA Viewfinders are also on deck for outdoor and handheld shooting.

Building the 45th & Dean production facility was a group effort, and the team was looking for a combination of scalability and compatibility with what they already had at A+E Networks. Looking at how easily the URSA Mini 4.6K and Micro Studio Camera 4K integrated with their existing products and workflows was a huge factor when deciding to bring Blackmagic Design on board. The team found the ability to change the lens on the URSA Mini 4.6K particularly convenient as they wanted the shots to match what they’re using in studio or achieve a specific look for a show or scene.

In addition to the cameras, there are four Video Assists and four Video Assist 4Ks to assist in monitoring, focusing and framing shots, and recording. The production facility does not have a control room and instead relies on the Video Assists and Video Assist 4Ks for transferring data post‑production.

To facilitate multi-camera studio shoots, an ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K was installed, which allows the team to switch between cameras, resolutions, and deliver interactive content. An ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Panel is coupled with the ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K, giving full access to controls and the ability to handle multi-layer live productions.

Incorporating Blackmagic Design into their workflow was a seamless process. With minimal training, the crew was able to hit the ground running and deliver content that is incredibly appealing. Looking to the future, 45th & Dean will continue to work with Blackmagic Design on their groundbreaking productions.

Press Photography

Product photos of URSA Mini 4.6K, Micro Studio Camera 4K, URSA Studio Viewfinder, URSA Viewfinder, Video Assist, Video Assist 4K, ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K, ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Panel and all other Blackmagic Design products are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com