ATC Labs Integrates Digigram Sound Cards Into Attractively Priced High-Performance Audio Processors and IP Codecs

Digigram Cards Provide Robust Feature Set, Help to Ensure Excellent Sound Quality in Radio Broadcast and Streaming Applications

MONTBONNOT, France -- Nov. 18, 2014 -- Digigram today announced a new partnership through which audio technology company ATC Labs will integrate Digigram sound cards into the company's Perceptual SoundMax(TM) line of audio processors and ALCO Blue(TM) IP codec, engineered for the radio broadcast and streaming market. The Digigram cards provide high-quality analog and digital interfaces that help ATC Labs ensure that its products offer the highest levels of quality and most robust feature set.

"The combination of quality and features offered by Digigram's sound cards is exceptional, making the components an ideal fit for the high-end products that we offer," said Dr. Deepen Sinha, CEO at ATC Labs. "The Digigram cards, when optimally combined with the company's core expertise in audio processing and compression, enable us to supply emerging and expanding markets, such as the exploding radio broadcast market in India and the rapidly growing community and college broadcast market here in the United States, with robust yet affordable products that enable users to do more with less. In short, we can provide a level of audio quality and functionality that is difficult or impossible to find in the same, or even a much higher price range."

ATC Labs will use Digigram sound interfaces across a broad line of audio processing and IP codec products and will also recommend Digigram products to its customers. The Digigram VX222e, UAX220v2, and VX222HR cards will be incorporated into the company's Perceptual SoundMax audio processors, which provide unmatched signal processing functionality for broadcast or audio streaming, thus allowing users to move ahead of the competition in sound quality and implementation efficiency. The Digigram cards will also be built into ATC Labs' ALCO Blue rackmount IP codecs and used in conjunction with its ALCO Professional line of integrated IP audio SoftCodec solutions designed specifically to meet the demands of the professional audio and broadcast industry. These products provide outstanding audio quality, low latency, and high connectivity through public and private networks, even through firewalls.

Among the benefits of working with integrated solutions from ATC Labs is the ability to perform concurrent on-air and Internet streaming. Whether from one of the thousands of new stations emerging in India or a community or college radio broadcaster in the United States, users can very easily and cost-effectively reach audiences on multiple platforms while ensuring excellent aural quality.

"ATC Labs offers a compelling array of highly competitive products, and we are pleased to be working with the company as it makes high-performance audio solutions available to a much broader marketplace," said Christelle Nay, EMEA and Americas sales manager at Digigram.

Further information about Digigram and the company's products is available at www.digigram.com or by phone at +33 4 76 52 47 47.

Further information about ATC Labs and the company's products is available at www.atc-labs.com or via email at support@atc-labs.com.

About Digigram

Positioned at the convergence of professional audio and video with IT, Digigram offers IP-based solutions that enable users worldwide to increase their competitiveness through change.

The company's products enable the reliable capture, production, and delivery of high-quality audio and video over IP networks. Its innovative IP audio codecs, professional sound cards, and audio processing software are used by thousands of journalists, broadcasters, and audio engineers worldwide. Digigram's all-IP video product line provides advanced contribution and distribution solutions to broadcast, IPTV, Web TV, and OTT operators. The company also delivers key audio/video technologies and OEM solutions to software vendors and manufacturers.

For more than 25 years, through constant innovation and the development of fruitful partnerships, Digigram has been influential in energizing the industry, raising standards, and pushing forward technological development.

Further information on Digigram and its product portfolio is available at www.digigram.com.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Digigram/Digigram-VX222e.jpg

Photo Caption: Digigram VX222e PCIe Sound Card