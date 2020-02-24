At CABSAT 2020, Interra Systems Boosts Video Quality With Advanced QC, Monitoring, and Analysis

Interra Systems will at booth 303 at CABSAT 2020.

In today's highly competitive multiscreen market, service providers need to find ways to streamline content management, improve efficiencies, and provide exceptional audio-video quality on every device. At CABSAT 2020, Interra Systems will demonstrate the power of its world-class content quality control, monitoring, analysis, and classification solutions in delivering a superior quality of experience on every screen. Interra Systems' solutions increase service providers' flexibility through a software-based architecture that is deployable in the cloud and on-premises.



Quality Assurance and Monitoring Solution for Streaming Media

Interra Systems' tightly integrated solution for OTT, featuring BATON QC and its ORION monitoring suite, helps ensure that prepared content meets service provider and end-user quality expectations for streaming media. At CABSAT 2020, Interra Systems will demonstrate how broadcasters and service providers can manage advanced quality control, ABR, and HTTP checks for large volumes of VOD, live, and linear monitoring of each stream from content creation to delivery.



Deliver High-Quality Content With the ORION Suite

At CABSAT 2020, Interra Systems will demonstrate its industry-leading, end-to-end monitoring solutions.

For VOD and live-event streaming, ORION-OTT is the leading-edge monitoring solution. The rich feature set offers support for the latest standards in closed captions, ad insertion monitoring, ABR manifest file validation, audio-video checks, real-time alerts, and much more.

For IP-based delivery infrastructures, Interra Systems offers ORION, a real-time content monitoring solution that provides video analysis of linear channels. ORION perfectly complements the company's OTT offering, looking at all aspects of video streams including closed captions, ad-insertion verification, and quality of service (QoS) and quality of experience (QoE).

For end-to-end monitoring of channels across the delivery infrastructure, the newly revamped ORION Central Manager (OCM) provides an aggregated view of linear and OTT services based on monitoring data collected by ORION and ORION-OTT. OCM has a rich feature set that includes near-real-time updates and status of all channels across the network, channel performance trends, support for Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP)-based authorization, executive reports, email notifications, alert aggregation and correlation across the workflow, and more.

Enabling quick isolation and fast resolution of issues, OCM helps digital network operations centers perform efficiently so they can deliver content with the highest QoE and meet viewer expectations.

The entire ORION suite, comprising ORION-OTT, ORION, and OCM, is supported on Linux.



Simplify Any QC Workflow With BATON

BATON has been extensively updated to further simplify and automate the quality control workflow for broadcasters and service providers. A new BATON automated tool for lip sync detection and verification of audio with captions will be shown, as well as photosensitive epilepsy testing and correction. In addition, BATON includes support for the VAST format, HDR quality checks, and setup in Amazon cloud and on-premises, as well as improved audio language and caption detection capabilities.

Integrating BATON with WINNOW, the company's award-winning solution for content classification and identification, allows video service providers to efficiently prepare content for different target markets and geographies. Powered by AI/ML technologies, WINNOW detects and tags content for violence, strong language, alcohol, guns, and more based on user-defined rules.

Also at CABSAT 2020, a new updated version of the company's BATON Media Player will be on display. This includes new features such as support to overlay timecode information on video, performance enhancements in J2K playback, the option to export a video clip without re-encoding, improvements in real-time playback, support for playback of growing Material eXchange Format (MXF) files, and many more.



Analyze and Debug With World-Class Vega Media Analyzer (VMA) Platform

Interra Systems' Vega Media Analyzer is a powerful analysis platform for standards compliance, debugging, and in-depth analysis of encoded streams. Recent updates to the VEGA family include support for the AV1 format, JPEG format, and ABR streams. Its frame-by-frame analysis of problematic or erroneous streams enables encoder developers and video service providers to identify and fix errors efficiently.

Company Overview:

Interra Systems is a global provider of enterprise-class solutions that streamline the classification, quality control (QC) process, and monitoring of media content across the entire creation and distribution chain. Relying on Interra Systems' comprehensive video insights, media businesses can deliver video with high quality of experience, address new market trends, and improve monetization.

Widely adopted by broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets around the world, Interra Systems' products enable better quality video, reduced exposure to regulatory issues, and higher customer satisfaction. Featuring AI- and machine learning-enabled algorithms along with a flexible, software-defined architecture, Interra Systems' solutions support a variety of deployment scenarios, including the cloud, for higher performance, scalability, and efficiency.

The company's industry-leading solutions include BATON, an enterprise-class automated file-based QC system that ensures high-quality content at every stage; ORION-OTT for quality assurance of ABR streams, allowing flawless delivery of live and VOD content; ORION for 24/7 confidence monitoring of linear/live video delivery; WINNOW for content classification and compliance; VEGA for in-depth media analysis, offering content debug and compliance; and BMP, a powerful industry-grade media player.

