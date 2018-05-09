At Broadcast Asia 2018, Telestream Showcases Market-Leading Media Orchestration Capabilities

Nevada City, Calif., May 9, 2018 – At Broadcast Asia 2018, on booth 4B3-05, Telestream, a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies, will be demonstrating a range of solutions that seamlessly, cost-effectively move content from creation through distribution, while providing quality monitoring and management throughout.

In Singapore, Telestream will showcase products and technologies that are being deployed at this year’s FIFA World Cup – 2018 Russia soccer tournament by leading international sports broadcasters. The company will demonstrate how its intelligent media processing platform enables large production teams to televise this global event in UHD quality over many channels and OTT sources without leaving their US-based production headquarters.

“For the first time at Broadcast Asia, we will showcase the extended capabilities of our enlarged company including innovative products and solutions from our iQ video quality monitoring and analytics team [formerly IneoQuest],” commented Chris Osika, Chief Marketing Officer at Telestream. “We are uniquely positioned to support, enhance and monitor our customers’ workflows throughout the production and distribution chain right up to a mobile device or inside a living room. We believe the business efficiencies, agility, and intelligence this media orchestration capability offers for dynamic Asian markets will be a game-changer for our customers. We expect our conversations to open up significant new opportunities for media companies attending Broadcast Asia.”

Telestream iQ

iQ solutions deliver actionable intelligence to both content owners and distributors, providing visibility and accountability along the media supply chain. iQ solutions ensure audience expectations for video quality are met, validating delivery against Service Level Agreements and compliance obligations. With actionable information and metrics for optimizing traffic and cost, these technologies help ensure a good viewing experience, protecting the brand reputations of service, network and content providers. New at Broadcast Asia: an end-to-end quality assurance solution for multiscreen and OTT video streaming that reaches into the last mile of the adaptive bit rate (ABR) delivery network, monitoring mobile and Wi-Fi access points, and virtual deployment support for on-premise private/public cloud, and hosted cloud service. Enhancements such as a simplified user interface (UI) and new workflow help users quickly pinpoint the location of quality issues, minimizing the time between detection and resolution. It is now even easier to monitor and respond to issues at every point in the delivery chain.

Wirecast

Wirecast, the world's most popular cross-platform, live production software for streaming to Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and many other destinations, will also be on display. Wirecast offers professional multi-camera production, built-in live conferencing with its Rendezvous peer-to-peer conferencing, and live graphics and social comment display. Telestream will also demonstrate new Wirecast integrations with X-Keys and MIDI control surface interfaces for faster, more intuitive operation, built-in PTZ (Pan, Tilt, Zoom) control for robotic cameras in Wirecast Pro, encoding contribution with Facebook Live and more.

Vantage

Telestream’s flagship media processing, orchestration and delivery platform, Vantage represents state of the art in media workflow automation technology in the broadest range of linear TV and OTT applications. It is placed at the heart of broadcast workflows worldwide, including many leading APAC broadcasters and electronic media organizations.

Vantage workflow orchestration and media processing can run on-premises or in the cloud as business needs demand. With Elastic Domain, Vantage has new deployment and licensing options to support rapid scaling. New integration of the Pathfire Automation Connect Protocol allows for TrafficManager support of long form content, while Brightcove dynamic upload integration has been added for Vantage Social.

Lightspeed Live

Telestream’s compact, yet powerful, solution for enterprise-class capture and processing, encoding, packaging and distribution addresses stringent production, format, and caption requirements.



Lightspeed Live Capture provides flexible, scalable IP and baseband capture with growing file support. Featuring support for industry leading codecs with simultaneous proxy generation, Lightspeed Live Capture is the entry-point for all live media into any capture workflow or to the Vantage Media Processing Platform, where it becomes an even more powerful ingest solution. At Broadcast Asia, visitors will see a new easy-to-use web-based GUI and automation and propagation/insertion of metadata variables for any capture workflow. Avid Interplay/MediaCentral support, file segmentation and chunking, plus file-stitching for tape-based media are all supported in the latest version.

For multiscreen live encoding and packaging at scale, Lightspeed Live Stream is Telestream's premiere live encoder for broadcasters and content aggregators. Stream conditioning technology allows Lightspeed Live Stream to prepare live content for frame-accurate ad insertion and content replacement, avoiding the need for downstream re-encoding. Now shipping with HDR support and CMAF packaging, as well as award-winning live digital caption encoding which helps avoid the complexity and costs of going to baseband when inserting digital captions.

Telestream Cloud

Telestream offers a portal for its cloud services that provides access to digital media processing capabilities in a Software as a Service model. Telestream Cloud services now include auto-transcription and file-based quality control in addition to the existing Flip transcoding and Workflow services.