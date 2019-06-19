Astro Partners With Broadpeak to Strengthen OTT Delivery

Visit Broadpeak® at BroadcastAsia 2019, Stand 4H3-01

RENNES, France — June 18, 2019 — Broadpeak® a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions is working with Astro Malaysia Holdings ("Astro") Malaysia's leading content and consumer company to strengthen the latter's OTT video delivery service through its multicast ABR solution. Broadpeak's multicast ABR technology will provide Astro with a cost-effective solution for OTT delivery, enabling the operator to distribute live and catch-up TV to public venues, as well as consumers and businesses, guaranteeing an exceptional experience.

Shahrul Imran Sultan, Vice President of Product Engineering at Astro said, "We are pleased to work with Broadpeak to enable our commercial and enterprise partners to enhance their business by providing their customers an avenue to enjoy our content that's transmitted via satellite just by connecting to the establishment's WIFI and launching the dedicated app. We are confident that Broadpeak's multicast ABR solution will assist in elevating the customer's user experience, while also providing the best technology quality."

Astro is using Broadpeak's multicast ABR satellite solution to distribute 20 MPEG-DASH live channels for Android TVs, iOS and Android tablets and smartphones. The complete Broadpeak solution includes a BkE200 transcaster server, BkA100 analytics, BkS350 origin and packager servers, and nanoCDN™ technology. Broadpeak also played the role of system integrator in this project, coordinating with third-party project stakeholders, including Viaccess-Orca, Neotion, and Datacom, to assure a seamless deployment.

With Broadpeak's nanoCDN technology Astro can deliver adaptive bitrate formats (i.e., HLS, DASH) to public places where broadband connectivity is limited using satellite, with the quality of DTH broadcast. Utilizing Broadpeak's BkA100 analytics solution, Astro can visualize business, streaming, and QoE statistics to optimize the quality of its OTT service.

"Satellite DTH operators are looking to unlock new sources of revenue, and delivering OTT video to public places is a great way to do that," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "With Broadpeak's nanoCDN for satellite, Astro can deliver the ultimate quality experience that only satellite can provide on a consistent basis while addressing any type of screen."

Broadpeak will demonstrate its multicast ABR technology at BroadcastAsia 2019, June 18-20 in Singapore at stand 4H3-01. More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at https://broadpeak.tv.

About Broadpeak®

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

