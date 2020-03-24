ASG Strengthens Los Angeles Sales, Service Efforts with Industry Veteran Team of Kym Cannon and Kelli Clark

EMERYVILLE, CALIF., March 24, 2020 – Advanced Systems Group (ASG), a leading media technology and engineering firm, today announced it has added the team of Kymberly Cannon and Kelli Clark to enhance sales and service efforts across Southern California. Cannon, a regional sales manager, and Clark, a solutions engineer, worked together at Quantum before joining ASG earlier this month.

Before Clark was a solutions architect at Quantum, she served for 23 years as the senior SAN/fiber channel architect and supervising engineer for 20th Century Fox, and also held technical roles for Pixar Animation Studios and Skywalker Sound. Cannon spent seven years as a regional sales manager for Quantum, often partnering with ASG on top strategic accounts. Previously, she was an account manager for Dell EMC/Isilon, HP, CommVault, and HDS.

While ASG has been an established media and entertainment service provider in Los Angeles for almost a decade, the company also supports high-end corporate video clients representing a diverse group of industries in the region. The Los Angeles office is led by Andy Darcy, who relocated to the market in 2018 after previously handling business development for ASG’s New York-based operations.

“This was a rare opportunity to recruit a successful industry team to our Los Angeles operations,” said Dave Van Hoy, president of ASG. “With Kym and Kelli, we look forward to building our customer base across a number of vertical markets, growing our Managed Services efforts, and continuing to lead with service across Southern California.”

Contact Kym Cannon at 310-562-4748 or via email at kym@asgllc.com. Contact Kelli Clark at 310-400-2404 or via email at kelli@asgllc.com.

About ASG:

Based in Northern California with offices in the New York Metro Area, Los Angeles, Pacific Northwest, Houston, and the Rocky Mountain Region, Advanced Systems Group LLC of Emeryville, Calif., has provided engineering, systems, integration, support, and training to the multimedia creative and corporate video markets since 1997. With unmatched experience in high-speed shared storage, media asset management, archiving, editing, color and VFX systems, ASG has become one of the largest installers of post-production and shared storage systems in North America. Highly focused on customer success, the ASG team has installed and supported more than 500 storage networks, along with production and post-production systems. As part of its complete solution approach, ASG also offers a range of managed services, providing expert staffing for media production and IT services on a temporary or ongoing basis. For more information, visit www.asgllc.com or call 510-654-8300.