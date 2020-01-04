Feature Film Nominees Announced by American Society of Cinematographers

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has nominated eight feature films in the Theatrical and Spotlight categories of the 34 ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards. Winners will be named at the organization’s annual awards on January 25 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.

This year’s nominees are:

Theatrical Release

· Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC for “1917”

· Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC for “Ford v Ferrari”

· Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC for “The Irishman”

· Robert Richardson, ASC for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

· Lawrence Sher, ASC for “Joker”

Spotlight Award

· Jarin Blaschke for “The Lighthouse”

· Natasha Braier, ASC, ADF for “Honey Boy”

· Jasper Wolf, NSC for “Monos”

This is Deakins’ 16th nomination by the Society, which has sent him home a winner four times (“The Shawshank Redemption,” “The Man Who Wasn’t There,” “Skyfall,” “Blade Runner 2049”). Richardson earns his 11 nomination, while Papamichael and Prieto have each been recognized three times in the past by the organization. Sher, Blaschke, Braier and Wolf are first-time nominees.

Last year’s Theatrical winner was Łukasz Żal, PSC for “Cold War,” which was also Oscar® nominated for Best Cinematography.

The Spotlight Award, introduced in 2014, recognizes cinematography in features that may not receive wide theatrical release. The accolade went to Giorgi Shvelidze for “Namme” in 2019.

For information regarding the 34 ASC Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography, visit www.theasc.com or call 323-969-4333.