Artel Video Systems Welcomes Rafael Fonseca, Vice President and Director of Product Management

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Sept. 21, 2016 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets, announced the appointment of Rafael Fonseca as Vice President and Director of Product Management. Fonseca brings significant experience in executive management, product management and marketing, and sales at established and startup companies.

"Rafael's strength in developing comprehensive product portfolios will be critical to Artel's growth," said Mike Rizzo, President and CEO, Artel Video Systems. "We are excited to add Rafael to our Management Committee and look forward to his leadership in defining the strategic direction of Artel's product portfolio."

Prior to joining Artel, Fonseca held various product management roles in technology and networking companies identifying market requirements, managing product evolution, and developing product positioning in support of sales, marketing, and business development. Aligning customers' business objectives with technology, Fonseca implemented strategies to transform product portfolios, improving customer satisfaction while increasing market penetration.

Previously, Fonseca was a member of the founding team at Cedar Point Communications, where he served as Vice President of Product Management, Marketing, and Sales Engineering. The company was acquired by GENBAND, a specialist in technology, telecommunications, and multimedia IP solutions.

Early in his career, Fonseca was a member of Bell Laboratories' technical team responsible for research and development in the areas of networking synchronization, adaptive echo cancellation, and equalization for data communication and optical networking systems.

"Artel's leadership in designing and manufacturing broadcast-quality media transport equipment creates a truly unique opportunity for the industry," said Fonseca. "I look forward to collaborating with our customers and partners, identifying their technology requirements and business needs, and leveraging Artel's expertise to enhance and develop solutions to meet their needs and increase Artel's penetration in new markets."

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets. Artel's integrated solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; InfinityLink, broadcast media transport solutions; and FiberLink, one of the industry's largest selection of fiber optic transmission products. Artel Video Systems is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

