Artel Video Systems Welcomes Chris Riello as Vice President of Product Development

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Nov. 16, 2016 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets, has appointed Chris Riello as Vice President of Product Development. Riello brings significant experience in building global engineering teams responsible for the development of leading-edge products for the telecommunications industry.

"Chris' extensive leadership background in building highly collaborative engineering organizations will be critical to Artel's growth," said Mike Rizzo, President and CEO, Artel Video Systems. "We are excited to add Chris to our Management Committee and look forward to his contributions in defining the strategic direction of Artel's product portfolio."

Prior to joining Artel, Riello was Vice President of Engineering at Cambridge Technology. There, he focused on new technology development and strategic research initiatives, and he was a key contributor involved in the company's mergers and acquisitions.

Previously, Riello was at Sycamore Networks (now Coriant), a leading producer of optical switching equipment and network solutions for the telecommunications industry. Riello held several leadership positions at Sycamore Networks including Vice President of Engineering, where he developed and led electrical, mechanical, software, quality assurance, and support teams. Prior to this, he was Director of Product Development for the company's Wireless Business Unit and Director of Software Engineering for the Optical Business Unit.

Early in his career, Riello was Manager of Network Management Software at ADC Telecommunications, responsible for managing the software activities serving the company's telephone, CATV, internet, broadcast, and wireless customers.

Riello holds an MBA in International Business and a bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Connecticut. He is an expert in Agile, Waterfall, and Stage-Gate product development methodologies, a Certified ScrumMaster, and co-inventor of seven U.S. patents.

"Artel's leadership in designing and manufacturing broadcast-quality media transport equipment creates a truly unique opportunity for the industry," said Riello. "I look forward to leveraging Artel's expertise, collaborating with our customers and partners to identify their technology requirements and business needs, and developing new solutions to meet those needs."

