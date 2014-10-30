Artel Video Systems Welcomes Brad Buchholz as Vice President of Finance

Artel Expands Executive Team, Positioning Company for Future Growth

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Oct. 29, 2014 -- Artel Video Systems, a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions, today announced the appointment of Brad Buchholz as vice president of finance. Buchholz brings a wealth of knowledge and an extensive financial skillset to Artel, with more than 30 years of financial management experience in telecom and other technology industries.

In his new role at Artel, Buchholz will be responsible for coordinating the company's financial planning and reporting, in addition to providing financial leadership during strategic business decisions.

"We are excited to add a seasoned executive like Brad to Artel's management team. Brad's finance and leadership experience, combined with his extensive involvement in strategic planning, will be beneficial toward assisting Artel as we continue to grow and meet the needs of the evolving broadcast market," said Richard Dellacanonica, president at Artel Video Systems. "We're also looking forward to the fresh perspective and fortitude that Brad will bring forth in addressing today's financial challenges."

Prior to joining Artel, Buchholz served as controller at Progression, Inc., and as director of finance at Polychromix, Inc. (Thermo Fisher Scientific). He has more than 25 years of experience serving in senior finance capacities at leading telecommunications companies including Pingtel (Nortel), NBX (3Com), Advanced Techcom (World Access, Inc.), and Memotec Datacom (Teleglobe Canada, Inc.).

"Joining Artel is a great opportunity to be an integral contributor to the company's financial success," said Buchholz. "I am looking forward to being an active member of Artel's executive team and building the strategic business and financial plans necessary for current and future growth."

Buchholz has a Master of Business Administration in finance from Babson College and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, cum laude, in finance from Western New England University.

About Artel Video Systems (www.artel.com)

Artel Video Systems is a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for IP, direct fiber, and managed optical networks. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport platform. In recent years Artel has provided solutions based on DigiLink media platform providing the most reliable and easiest to configure and support solutions. With thousands of deployments DigiLink is relied upon everyday by the world's largest broadcasters, telecommunication companies, and CATV operators for mission critical video and data feeds to support the world's most watched sports, news, and entertainment events. Recently, the company was honored with a Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) for its work on the Standardization and Productization of JPEG 2000 (J2K) Interoperability.

