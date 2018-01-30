Artel Video Systems at VidTrans 2018:

VidTrans 2018 Preview

At VidTrans 2018, Artel will showcase three IP-centric platforms specifically designed to address customers' growing requirements as they migrate from direct fiber to all-IP or hybrid IP/SDI networks. Artel's exhibit will feature new products, and functionality while highlighting SMPTE-based standards and interoperability.



New at VidTrans! SMART Media Delivery Platform™

Winner of the IABM Design and Innovation Award 2017, Content and Communication Infrastructure category, the SMART Media Delivery Platform is a carrier-grade, software-defined platform with integrated nonblocking Layer 2/3 switching and routing capabilities. The SMART features four video ports for transport of video, audio, and ancillary data and four GigE data ports bridged to a 10G interface. Designed to attach seamlessly to the IP network without the need for external network elements, the SMART platform supports SMPTE ST 2022: 1-7 Hitless Switching; QoS, VLAN tagging, and traffic management. Software-enabled, functionality of the platform can be added or upgraded via software download. The SMART platform is compatible with DigiLink and InfinityLink media transport platforms and is NEBS compliant.



New at VidTrans! ARG Quarra PTP Ethernet Switches

The ARG Quarra family offers the industry's most accurate IEEE 1588-compliant timing and synchronization. The switches support SMPTE ST 2110-10 standard system timing and definition and ST 2059-2 permitting interoperable use of IP-based media equipment with conventional genlocked SDI equipment, and they are RAVENNA AES67-approved. ARG Quarra switches are designed for audio/video broadcast, defense and security, finance, utilities, telecom, and enterprise IT applications in which accurate timing and control are required.



New at VidTrans! ARQ IP Streaming System

The ARQ IP Streaming System serves Reliable Internet Streaming Transport (RIST) for OTT video applications. Because the ARQ solution is scalable in single-stream increments, broadcasters can quickly add additional ARQ licenses to deliver multiple UDP unicast and multicast services. The ARQ system is simple to configure and ideal for distribution of high-quality video over unconditioned IP networks, including wireless, internet, and satellite.



Standards-Based IP Transport With DigiLink and InfinityLink Platforms

Artel offers standards-based solutions in the company's modular InfinityLink and DigiLink media transport platforms. At VidTrans 2018, Artel will highlight features including Gigabit Ethernet (GigE) IP interfaces that enable greater bandwidth utilization. Artel's IP-based solutions include SMPTE ST 2022-1/2/5/6/7 IP encapsulation and forward error correction (FEC) algorithms for flexible configurations that maximize reliable performance and minimize latency.



FiberLink® 4K/UHD Solutions

Artel's FiberLink® 3500 Series transmits 4K/UHD video at up to 60 frames per second one way. Supporting nearly every type of video, audio, and data signal, FiberLink products are perfect for broadcast or corporate studios, OB vans, point-of-view cameras, rental and staging, auditoriums, stadiums and theaters, transportation hubs, distance learning, and more.



Attendees are encouraged to stop by booth 14 to learn more about Artel's IP solutions.



Company Overview:



Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission critical workflows. Artel's expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel's integrated solutions include precision timing, fiber- and IP-based multimedia delivery, data networking, and OTT systems. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

