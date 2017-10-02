Artel Video Systems at the SMPTE Conference & Exhibition:

SMPTE Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition Preview

At the SMPTE Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, Artel will showcase three IP-centric platforms specifically designed to address customers' growing requirements as they migrate from direct fiber to all-IP or hybrid IP/SDI networks. Artel's exhibit will highlight new products, features, and functionality while highlighting SMPTE-based standards and interoperability.



New! ARG Quarra PTP Ethernet Switches

Artel recently acquired core IP switch technology from ARG ElectroDesign including the ARG Quarra 1G and 10G IP Switch family. The ARG Quarra family supports the SMPTE ST 2110-10 standard for system timing and definition and ST 2059-2 permitting interoperable use of IP-based media equipment with conventional genlocked SDI equipment. ARG Quarra switches are designed for audio/video broadcast, defense and security, finance, utilities, telecom, and enterprise IT applications in which accurate timing and control are required.



New! ARQ IP Streaming System

The ARQ IP Streaming System serves Reliable Internet Streaming Transport (RIST) for video applications. Because the ARQ solution is scalable in single-stream increments, broadcasters can quickly add additional ARQ licenses to deliver multiple UDP unicast and multicast services. The ARQ system is simple to configure and ideal for the distribution of high-quality video over unconditioned IP networks, including wireless, internet, and satellite.



New! SMART Media Delivery Platform™

Winner of the IABM Design and Innovation Award 2017, Content and Communication Infrastructure category, the SMART Media Delivery Platform is a four-channel auto-sense 3G/HD/SD-SDI-over-IP multifunction gateway with an integrated nonblocking Layer 2/3 switch. The SMART Platform has been designed to attach seamlessly to the IP network without the need for external network elements. Functionality of the platform can be added or upgraded via software download. The flexibility in function capabilities, along with greater port density, drastically reduces power consumption, reduces size and cost, and allows for a seamless transition as the end user's network evolves.



Standards-Based IP Transport with DigiLink and InfinityLink Platforms

Artel offers standards-based solutions in the company's modular InfinityLink and DigiLink media transport platforms. At the SMPTE Conference & Exhibition, Artel will highlight features including Gigabit Ethernet (GigE) IP interfaces that enable greater bandwidth utilization. Artel's IP-based solutions include SMPTE ST 2022-1/2/5/6/7 IP encapsulation and forward error correction (FEC) algorithms for flexible configurations that maximize reliable performance and minimize latency.



FiberLink® 4K/UHD Solutions

Artel's FiberLink® 3500 Series transmits 4K/UHD video at up to 60 frames per second one way. Supporting nearly every type of video, audio, and data signal, FiberLink products are perfect for broadcast or corporate studios, OB vans, point-of-view cameras, rental and staging, auditoriums, stadiums and theaters, transportation hubs, distance learning, and more.



Company Overview:



Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission-critical workflows. Artel's expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel's integrated solutions include fiber- and IP-based multimedia delivery, data networking, IP streaming, and precision timing. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.



