Artel Video Systems at SMPTE 2016

At SMPTE 2016, Artel Video Systems will showcase a comprehensive range of media transport solutions. Artel will feature the latest media transport capabilities in the new InfinityLink broadcast media transport solution, its flagship DigiLink media transport platform, and the FiberLink(R) fiber-optic transmission product lines.

New InfinityLink Broadcast Media Transport Solution

Artel's new fully integrated InfinityLink Broadcast Media Transport Solution for transporting broadcast-quality media including 3G/HD/SD-SDI and ASI plus Ethernet traffic over IP, direct fiber, and managed optical networks will make its U.S. debut at SMPTE 2016. The IL6000, a space-saving 1RU, 4-slot chassis features internal 20 x 20 3G routing and Ethernet switching capabilities. The IL6000 includes on-board chassis management, enabling broadcasters and A/V professionals remote access where they can monitor, configure, and upgrade chassis and module firmware with ease.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Artel/ArtelVideoSystems-InfinityLink.jpg

Photo Caption: Artel Video Systems' InfinityLink IL6000 Chassis

New IP-Based Solutions

Reliable IP transport of live, broadcast-quality media is now a reality, and Artel designed its latest transport solutions specifically to address customers' growing requirements as they migrate from direct fiber to IP networks, Artel's DigiLink and InfinityLink solutions support auto-sensing of standards-based, broadcast-quality HD/SD-SDI and ASI video formats, and utilize SMPTE 2022-1/2/5/6 IP Encapsulation and optional Forward Error Correction (FEC) algorithms for flexible configurations that maximize reliable performance and minimize latency. Also, 1 GigE IP interfaces allow end users to bridge IP data for greater bandwidth utilization of the 10G Ethernet interface.

Award-Winning Dual-Port L-Band Demodulator and Satellite Scanner (DLC510)

Artel's DLC510 functions as an L-band satellite demodulator and as a fully automatic L-band satellite scanner. As a scanner, the device enables satellite operators and engineers to scan and locate quickly and accurately active signals on a satellite without complicated test equipment and clearly displays signals in an easy-to-read list with other essential data. Other features, such as the dual RF inputs, DVB-S2X support, and the recently adopted ETSI Carrier ID transmission coding, make the DLC510 a must have for any satellite or operations department. Also, the module functions as a test-and-measurement system for busy satellite operations or engineering departments. The DLC510 is fully integrated into Artel's InfinityLink and DigiLink media transport solutions, enabling ASI to IP conversion and ASI routing using other modules or FiberLink product for transport over IP or fiber networks.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Artel/ArtelVideoSystems-DigiLinkMediaTransportPlatform...

Photo Caption: Artel Video Systems' DigiLink Media Transport Platform



Technology Showcases:

FiberLink 4K/UHD Solutions

The interest in 4K/UHD continues to rise, and Artel offers a wide range of 3500 Series FiberLink(R) products to support 4K/UHD at up to 60 frames per second one way. Supporting nearly every type of video, audio, and data signal, FiberLink products are perfect for broadcast or corporate studios, OB vans, point-of-view cameras, rental and staging, auditoriums, stadiums and theaters, transportation hubs, distance learning, and more.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Artel/Artel-FiberLink3514Series.jpg

Photo Caption: Artel Video Systems FiberLink(R) 351Series

