Artel Video Systems to Showcase Integrated DigiLink and Fiberlink Solutions for IP, Ethernet, and 4K at SMPTE 2015

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Oct. 6, 2015 -- At SMPTE 2015, Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets, will showcase a selection of integrated IP, Ethernet, and 4K media transport solutions from the company's DigiLink Media Transport Platform and Fiberlink(R) fiber optic transmission product line.

In booth 105 at SMPTE 2015, Artel will show how end users can deploy contribution video transport systems based on DigiLink and Fiberlink solutions. Artel will feature the latest capabilities in the DigiLink platform, including DigiLink's 9-port Ethernet aggregators and optical transceivers, now with VLAN trunking and tagging; an L-band to ASI demodulator, supporting the latest requirements for Carrier ID ETSI TS 103 129 monitoring; and the DL4120 1RU chassis with integrated 20x20 3G routing, Ethernet switching, and chassis management capabilities.

Also, Artel will feature a selection of Fiberlink solutions including the 3514 4-channel 3G/HD/SD-SDI (4K/UHD) series, capable of supporting 4K/UHD resolutions at 60 fps, and the SDI Flex 3394 series, which provides bidirectional 3G/HD/SD-SDI, audio, data, Ethernet, and contact closure over fiber.

"Artel's growing portfolio of DigiLink and Fiberlink solutions enables customers to design a complete media transport system, from studio to studio or from remote site to network operations center," said Tom Beardsley, director of product management, Artel Video Systems. "We look forward to offering new and innovative IP- and fiber-based solutions, with leading-edge technologies and media transport processes integrated into the DigiLink and Fiberlink product lines."

More information about the company's products is available at www.artel.com.

# # #

About Artel Video Systems (www.artel.com)

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets. Artel's integrated solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; Fiberlink(R), the industry's largest selection of fiber optic transmission products; Copperlink(TM) 3G/HD/SD-SDI signal distribution products; and Scan Do(R) computer video scan converters. More information is available at www.artel.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of Artel Video Systems.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Artel/Artel-Portfolio.jpg