Artel Video Systems to Showcase Award-Winning DigiLink Media Transport Platform at VidTrans 2015

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Feb. 4, 2015 -- At VidTrans 2015, booth 14, Artel Video Systems, a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions, will showcase the features and capabilities of its DigiLink Media Transport platform, including JPEG 2000 compression, video and Ethernet over IP, and the most complete fiber transport capabilities in the industry.

"We continue to see tremendous growth in the broadcast-quality media transport market. Much of that growth is in transport over IP and optical networks, which in many cases requires light, low-latency compression prior to transport, such as JPEG 2000," said Richard Dellacanonica, president of Artel Video Systems. "At VidTrans 2015, Artel will showcase a complete set of cost-effective, reliable solutions for transporting HD-SDI, SD-SDI, and DVB-ASI over IP networks including our award-winning JPEG 2000 solution."

Artel will also participate in the Interoperability Plug Fest demonstration at VidTrans 2015. The demonstration is designed to show how multiple vendors, including Artel, are in compliance with VSF Technical Recommendations VSF_TR-1 (Transport of JPEG2000 broadcast profile video in MPEG-2 TS over IP). Recently honored with a Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) for its work on the Standardization and Productization of JPEG 2000 (J2K) Interoperability, the company's JPEG 2000 solution is designed to simplify and lower the costs associated with transporting broadcast-quality media across terrestrial networks.

DigiLink is currently deployed by major telcos and broadcasters around the world. Renowned for its reliability, high performance, and ease of use, DigiLink is available off the shelf for immediate delivery, and includes a five-year warranty, free firmware upgrades, and free lifetime technical support, eliminating the need for ongoing service-level agreement costs.

More information about the company's products is available at www.artel.com.

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for IP, direct fiber, and managed optical networks. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport platform. In recent years Artel has provided solutions based on the DigiLink media platform, providing the most reliable and easiest to configure and support solutions. With thousands of deployments, DigiLink is relied upon everyday by the world's largest broadcasters, telecommunication companies, and CATV operators for mission critical video and data feeds to support the world's most watched sports, news, and entertainment events. Recently, the company was honored with a Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) for its work on the Standardization and Productization of JPEG 2000 (J2K) Interoperability.

