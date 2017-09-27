Artel Video Systems Receives IABM Design & Innovation Award 2017

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Sept. 27, 2017 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative real-time multimedia delivery solutions, is pleased to announce the company received the IABM Design & Innovation Award in the Content and Communication Infrastructure category for the company's SMART Media Delivery Platform(TM).



The SMART Media Delivery Platform is a four-channel auto-sense SD-SDI/HD-SDI/3G-over-IP multifunction gateway with an integrated nonblocking Layer 2/3 switch. The SMART Platform has been designed to attach seamlessly to the IP network without the need for external network elements. Functionality of the platform may be added or upgraded via software download. The flexibility in function capabilities, along with greater port density, drastically reduces power consumption, reduces size and cost, and allows for a seamless transition as the end user's network evolves.



"We are honored to have been chosen a winner by the IABM's panel of industry experts," said Mike Rizzo, President and CEO at Artel. "It is a tremendous achievement and further confirms that our innovation and design behind the SMART platform aligns with industry requirements and will greatly benefit end users as they continue to implement IP-centric workflows."



The IABM Design & Innovation Awards are regarded as some of the most coveted honors in the industry. The judging was carried out by a panel of 40 independent, highly experienced industry professionals, each with specialist expertise in one or more of the award categories. Winners of the IABM awards were announced at IBC2017. "The 'Xtra Factor' that stood the eventual winners apart was their potential impact on the industry -- innovations that really move the needle," said John Ive, Director of Strategic Insight, IABM.



The SMART Media Delivery Platform will be showcased at the 2017 NAB Show New York in booth 552 and at the SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition in booth 105. Attendees are encouraged to stop by to learn more.



# # #



About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission critical workflows. Artel's expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel's integrated solutions include fiber- and IP-based multimedia delivery, data networking, IP streaming, and precision timing. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.



