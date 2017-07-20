Artel Video Systems at IBC2017

At IBC2017, Artel will showcase an end-to-end hybrid IP- and fiber-based network specifically designed to address customers' growing requirements as they migrate from direct fiber to all IP or hybrid IP/SDI networks. Artel's exhibit will highlight new products, features, and functionality in Artel's InfinityLink and DigiLink solutions while demonstrating SMPTE-based standards and interoperability with other vendors' solutions.





Standards-Based IP Transport With DigiLink and InfinityLink Platforms

Reliable IP transport of live, broadcast-quality media is now a reality, and Artel offers standards-based solutions in the company's modular InfinityLink and DigiLink media transport platforms. New capabilities include auto-sensing of broadcast-quality 3G-SDI, HD-SDI, SD-SDI, ASI video formats plus Ethernet traffic over IP. Artel's IP-based solutions include SMPTE 2022-1/2/5/6 IP encapsulation, and optional forward error correction (FEC) algorithms for flexible configurations that maximize reliable performance and minimize latency.



At IBC2017, Artel's IP network will feature the DLC/ILC410, DLC/ILC450 IP transport solutions for the DigiLink and InfinityLink platforms and showcase new features in the DLC/ILC450 including Gigabit Ethernet (GigE) IP interfaces enabling greater bandwidth utilization.



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Artel/Artel-DigiLinkInfinityLinkStack.jpg

Photo Caption: Artel Video Systems' DigiLink and InfinityLink Media Transport Platforms





SMPTE 2022-7 Hitless Protection Switching Demonstration

At IBC2017, Artel will provide an interactive demonstration of SMPTE 2022-7 Hitless Protection Switching in an IP network. Attendees will be able to create “breaks” in video transmissions between the company's InfinityLink chassis and witness delivery of uninterrupted clear video signals.



Also, as the show draws closer, Artel will make a major announcement about a new IP solution for the DigiLink and InfinityLink platforms.



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Artel/ArtelVideoSystems-InfinityLinkMediaTransportPlat...

Photo Caption: Artel Video Systems InfinityLink Media Transport Solution





ARG Quarra and 8000 ARQ

Artel and ARG are teaming up at IBC2017 to offer attendees additional IP delivery solutions while demonstrating interoperability between Artel's InfinityLink and DigiLink platforms and ARG's Quarra and ARQ IP solutions:





PTP Switching, SMPTE 2110 and 2059 Support With the ARG Quarra

At IBC2017, Artel will showcase the ARG Quarra 10000 10-Gbps Ethernet PTP Switch actively routing video, audio, and data through Artel's network. The ARG Quarra supports the SMPTE 2110-10 proposed standard for System Timing and Definition and 2059-2 permitting interoperable use of IP-based media equipment with conventional genlocked SDI equipment. The ARG Quarra switches are designed for audio/video broadcast, defense and security, finance, utilities, telecom, and enterprise IT applications where accurate timing and control is required.





IP Streaming With the 8000 ARQ

Featured in Artel's live network will be ARG's 8000 ARQ IP streaming device providing a simple-to-configure solution for the distribution of high-quality video over unconditioned IP networks, including wireless, the internet, and satellite. Being scalable in single stream increments, broadcasters can quickly add additional ARQ licenses to deliver multiple UDP unicast and multicast services.





FiberLink 4K/UHD Solutions

Artel ‘s FiberLink(R) 3500 Series transmits 4K/UHD video at up to 60 frames per second one way. Supporting nearly every type of video, audio, and data signal, FiberLink products are perfect for broadcast or corporate studios, OB vans, point-of-view cameras, rental and staging, auditoriums, stadiums and theaters, transportation hubs, distance learning, and more.



Attendees are encouraged to stop by the Artel stand 5.A65, to learn more about the company's IP solutions and other product innovations to be announced in the weeks leading up to the show.



IBC2017 Preview

Sept. 15-19

Artel Video Systems

Stand 5.A65



Company Overview:



Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time, multimedia delivery solutions. Artel's integrated IP- and fiber-based solutions include the DigiLink media transport platform for telco and broadcast applications; InfinityLink broadcast media transport solutions; and FiberLink(R) fiber-optic transmission products. Artel Video Systems is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Visit%20@Artel_Video%20at%20%23IBCShow%202017%20in%20stand%205.A65.%20-%20https://goo.gl/nZLC2a%20@IBCShow